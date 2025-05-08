Joan Collins' 'constant' change at £3 million Belgravia home with husband Percy Gibson

Joan Collins is the owner of a vast property empire with homes in London, France and even Tenerife. But even with so many glamorous abodes to choose from, the 91-year-old has confessed that she never "misses" them when she's not residing in them.

Speaking to Ideal Home in 2023, the mother-of-three was asked what she most missed about her properties when she was away. "I miss my family, but I don't miss my home," she confessed. "Never miss anything that can't miss you!"

However, that doesn't mean that Joan doesn't care about her homes, as she added: "I love my homes, I nurture them and I constantly move the furniture, the pictures and the objects. I think of them fondly but I don't miss them because the one that I'm in is usually so lovely."

© Instagram Joan has homes all over the globe

Although it appears that one home has the star's heart, and it's not her Belgravia home in London. When asked by the publication about her happy place, the actress replied: "In the south of France. We try to visit my place every summer.

"It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view. I can see the sea in the distance and rolling hills around. It balms the soul."

Luxe London home

The former Dynasty star has lived in Belgravia for 30 years and has praised its key connections to central London locations. "I looked at about 60 flats in London," she told Publishing Business.

"I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet."

© Getty The actress was selective when it came to her home

Last year, Joan shared a stunning glimpse inside her swanky abode, highlighting its gorgeous balcony, which is adorned with dozens of plants.

In a video, the star was seen enthusiastically watering an array of leafy green plants, spiralling box hedges and vibrant pink flowers.

© Instagram Joan has shared the occasional glimpse inside her Belgravia home

Renowned for her chic wardrobe, the author wrapped up warm against the autumn chill in a Breton striped cardigan and a pair of navy trousers with white piping running down the lengths.

Addressing her followers, Joan said: "It's so windy but the sun is shining because of global warming, so I have to water all of my plants, because otherwise they will die. It's a beautiful day. It's much too windy for me, my hair is all over the place."