Joan Collins, 91, embraces gen-z trend on low-key in M&S - and fans are obsessed

Dame Joan Collins is famous for stepping out in a glitzy gown at one of the countless glamorous events in her A-list calendar.

However, that all changed on Monday when the actress opted for a gen-z inspired appearance donning a grey baseball cap and black leather jacket for an outing at M&S.

Under her disguise, the Hollywood star was her usual glamorous self, rocking a slick of vibrant pink lipstick and of course a pair of oversized Dolce and Gobbana sunglasses.

The video, which was shared on her Instagram account, sent fans into a spin as she filmed herself at the tills of the iconic British store whilst, she confessed, she was "supposed to be filming" a movie.

The second clip also sent fans wild as Joan's devoted husband Percy, encouraged her to put back some of the chocolate biscuits she was packing.

"Don't tolerate any man telling you what you can and can not buy Joan, ever!!" one follower penned. A second added: "Oh you love all the same gorgeous biscuits as me!!!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "You always look Amazing. Dame Joan...I love these M&S shopping trips with your dear hubby on tow...have all the chocolates and biscuits you want!! Don't listen to him!!"

Joan's low-key fit

Joan's uncharacteristically casual ensemble still has a touch of the star's usual A-list je nai sai quoi, as she teamed her leather jacket and cap with a silky Zara shirt adorned with an "equestrian" design and slick white jeans - complete with an immaculate red manicure.

Completing her look, Joan added a pair of fresh white plimsoll-style shoes and chunky silver studs.

Joan's M&S picks

Despite Percy's attempts at convincing Joan to put some biscuits back, it seems he did not succeed as the star continued to bag her paper bag.

But what biscuits did Joan go for? Well of course one packet was of the classic M&S "Outrageously chocolatey milk chocolate rounds" as well as a packet of milk chocolate coated custard creams.

Joan also picked out another large box of chocolate biscuits - and we couldn't relate more to the choice! The star also had a packet of peppers in her basket and a loaf of bread.

Captioning the post, the Dynasty actress penned: "#ahubby decided to #ration the #chocolatebiscuits @marksandspencerfood."

Despite her penchant for a chocolate biscuit, Joan has frequently discussed her incredibly healthy lifestyle, previously creditting her nutritionist Gabriela Peacock’s advice.

"Gabriela’s advice is wise and wonderful, and her tips for looking good and feeling fabulous are always priceless."

Gabriela shed light on Joan's dietary regimen, emphasizing portion control: "I recommend to my clients that smaller portions help to maintain a balanced approach to eating and also help to regulate your blood sugar levels throughout the day to ensure you have stable energy levels," she told HELLO!

Discussing Joan's breakfast routine, Gabriela mentioned, "Unflavoured live yogurts without a lot of sugar are great to keep your energy levels up and berries again are help will help to boost longevity and also give a bit more sweetness to the yogurts which helps."