Steve Irwin's widow says she's 'so lucky' as she opens up about love amid big life change

Terri Irwin has choked back tears and says she's "so lucky" after recalling the love she and her late husband, Steve Irwin, shared before his death in 2006.

Speaking to Us Weekly in the lead-up to this year's Steve Irwin Gala on 9 May, Terri, 60, said: "I feel like I've had so much [love] and now in my life, I have so much love."

According to the publication, Terri got emotional while reminiscing about her late husband, which then prompted her daughter, Bindi Irwin, 26, to comfort her mother.

Meanwhile, Terri's son, Robert Irwin, 21, reportedly praised her for being so strong after Steve’s passing. "I have my wonderful kids. I'm a grandmother now, and I have such a great team around me…I wish Steve was here, but I'm so lucky," the wildlife conservator added.

The comments came days before Terri, Bindi, and Robert were due to make an appearance at the family's annual Steve Irwin Gala, which took place this year on 10 May at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

"The Steve Irwin Gala Las Vegas was a HUGE success. Once again, Vegas you brought the energy for an unforgettable evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us, to celebrate the greatest Wildlife Warrior on earth, and raise vital funds for conservation," Robert said in an Instagram post following the gala.

Meanwhile, Bindi was forced to miss the gala after undergoing surgery due to a ruptured appendix.

"I am so thankful that I got the help I needed with Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital. After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala," Bindi wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a video of her in a hospital bed.

"She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I'm just going to tough it out, I'm going to go for it.'

"Robert told PEOPLE of Bindi's absence from the event. "But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing's gotta come out.' Health has to come first."