Robert Irwin expresses gratitude in new family photo amid difficult Rorie Buckey break-up

Robert Irwin is keeping his family close amid his difficult break-up from now ex-girlfriend Rorie Buckey.

The zookeeper and son of late wildlife educator, Steve Irwin, 20, and Rorie, 19, announced their break-up in a joint social media post over the weekend, over a year after they were first romantically linked.

Now, as the Australia-native continues to receive support from fans – and some of his female fans rejoice over his newly changed relationship status – he's shared a new message of gratitude with his followers.

Robert took to Instagram this week to share a sweet family portrait, a black-and-white photograph featuring his mom Terri Raines Irwin, 59, his sister Bindi Irwin, 25, her husband Chandler Powell, 27, and their daughter Grace Warrior, who turns three later this year.

In the snap, the Irwins appear kneeling on the ground, and Robert has a koala hoisted on his hip as his niece tenderly looks up to him.

"Grateful for you all," he wrote in his caption, alongside a red heart emoji, and his fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to send more support.

"Love this, blessings to you all," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "We all love you so much, Robert!" and: "Beautiful photo, beautiful family!" as well as: "Family is the center of my world, I'm so glad you have yours to support and love you," plus his mom aptly wrote: "Family forever."

In Robert and Rorie's statement announcing their split, they wrote: "We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

© Getty The former couple at the 2023 Earthshot Prize in Singapore

They continued: "We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths," and emphasized: "We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Robert and Rorie – who is a physiotherapy student at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, and is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger – were first romantically linked in November 2022, but it wasn't until July 2023 that they made their relationship public when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One together.

