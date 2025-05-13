In recent years, Bindi Irwin has been candid about her ongoing battle with endometriosis, a debilitating disease that reportedly affects 10% of women worldwide.

Now, the wildlife warrior has taken to Instagram to update her fans after she was forced to miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas on May 10 due to a medical emergency, leaving her brother Robert to host the event.

See Bindi's message below...

WATCH: Bindi Irwin breaks silence with health update following harrowing emergency

Road to recovery

© Instagram Bindi revealed that she had her appendix removed

Bindi posted an Instagram video on Monday night from her hospital bed just an hour after her surgery was completed, taking the time to reassure her supporters that she was safe and well.

"I am so thankful that I got the help I needed with Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital," she began in her caption. "After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala. After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again."

She continued: "Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery."

© Instagram The brunette beauty thanked her husband and daughter for their support

"I appreciate all the kind messages I've received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas. Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors." She went on to thank her husband, Chandler Powell, her daughter Grace, and her mother, Terri Irwin, who were all "there with me every step of the way."

"One day at a time," Bindi concluded. "Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all."

Her family quickly jumped to the comments to show their support, with Robert writing, "Stay strong Bindi! Love you!" while Chandler added, "Strongest person I know," and Terri commented, "Stay strong, sweet Bindi. I love you with all my heart, and I believe every day will be better."

Medical emergency

© Getty Robert shared an update on Bindi's health at the Gala on May 10

Robert spoke to People on Saturday at the Gala, sharing that Bindi had been rushed to hospital and was undergoing surgery. "She's going to be OK, but surgery - out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," he told the publication.

"She's just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes," the 21-year-old added. "Health is so important - it really is."

"Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it's really important to prioritise getting help."

A true warrior

© Instagram Bindi was diagnosed with endometriosis after a 10-year battle

The mother of one opened up about her private battle with endometriosis in March 2023, sharing that it had taken 10 years to receive an accurate diagnosis for the indescribable pain she had been experiencing.

"Behind closed doors, I was struggling to do anything and everything," she said on the A Life of Greatness podcast.

"Endometriosis is an enormous problem for so many people, and it's not talked about enough. I went 10 years undiagnosed because doctors didn't know enough."

© Instagram Becoming a mother inspired Bindi to advocate for her health

She added that becoming a mother in March 2021 pushed her to advocate for her own health.

"When I was so sick, it was hard to be the mum I wanted to be. Then I thought, I have to do something. This can't just all be in my head," she explained.

She had 37 lesions removed after a slew of tests and scans, and began her road to recovery.