Jennifer Hudson's teen son is a scene stealer in new photos: 'Double celebration'

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Jennifer Hudson and her family.

Over the weekend, the Dreamgirls actress celebrated both Mother's Day, on Sunday, and her childhood best friend Walter Williams' birthday.

She then took to Instagram and shared a glimpse with fans of the "double" celebrations, including photos with her son, David Otunga Jr.

© Instagram Jennifer shared a glimpse at her Mother's Day celebrations

Jennifer shares her only son David, 15, with her ex David Otunga, a former wrestler, who she started dating in 2007 and was engaged to from 2008 to 2017.

The doting mom first shared a photo posing after lunch with her son standing behind her, followed by one of her posing with her Mother's Day balloons.

She next shared a photo of Walter, one of her closest friends, followed by another one with David, who is completely towering over her.

© Instagram Her son is already towering over her

"Yesterday was a double celebration here at JHud Productions!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "It was such a beautiful day celebrating Mother's Day and Walter's birthday! I hope your day was filled with love as you celebrated your mothers!!!" and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mother," Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange's mother, wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such Beautiful queen inside and out," and: "Happy Mother's Day to you and birthday to Walter! Looks like a beautiful day," as well as: "So very sweet. Happy Mother's Day!"

© Getty Images The singer and David Jr. at a basketball game in April

Jennifer is currently in a relationship with Common, who during their romance has made various comments about whether he is the marriage type, and whether marriage is in the cards for him and Jennifer.

Shortly after confirming their relationship last year, the Just Wright actor, during an appearance on the Today Show, was asked whether he was the "marrying type," and confirmed: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."

© Getty Images Jennifer with her boyfriend Common

He explained: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," and noted: "For me, everything is divine."

"I work from that discernment that God speaks, when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit," he further reflected, and ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"