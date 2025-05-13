Mark Owen's daughter, 16, celebrates huge achievement after TikTok success

Take That alum Mark Owen's daughter is apparently following in her famous father's footsteps by stepping into the limelight and launching a singing career of her own.

Willow Owen, 16, who is one of Mark's three children, has recently released a demo for a song titled Back To Me Now on her dedicated SoundCloud account.

Her SoundCloud, which has already accumulated thousands of plays in just six months, already has ten songs posted to the account.

© TikTok Mark Owen's daughter, Willow Owen, follows in her father's musical footsteps with singing career

The most recent track is almost three minutes long and features Willow's indie-esque vocals as well as a special cameo from her mother, Emma Ferguson, at the end of the song.

“Love this, and your mum's appearance at the end, rightly proud,” one astute listener praised in the comment section.

Willow is the second child of Mark and his wife Emma Ferguson, whom he married in an intimate candlelit ceremony in 2009, after meeting in 2004 and eventually getting engaged in 2006. Their lavish wedding was followed by a reception for 50 family members and friends at the historic nearby Cawdor Castle.

© Instagram Mark Owen and his wife Emma Ferguson married in 2009

Back in 2023, the then 14-year-old first began posting singing clips to her TikTok, which now boasts over fifty thousand followers, before committing to professionally recording songs for her SoundCloud account.

It's no surprise that Willow, has decided to follow in her father's footsteps by pursuing her own musical career. Back in 2022, Willow and her younger sister Fox, now 12, lent their vocals as backing singers for Mark's solo album Land Of Dreams.

As well as posting to SoundCloud, Willow has also been consistently posting covers and singing videos to her TikTok for two years. In one particular video, which has since amassed over sixty thousand views, Willow plays the piano while singing into a microphone.

© Getty Images Mark Owen's daughter previously lent her vocals on the Take That singer's 2022 album

"Definitely got your dad's talent! Beautiful voice," one commenter wrote under the clip. "Voice of an angel with the heart to match," another added.

Mark, who is now based in Los Angeles, has previously revealed that while his three children share his passion for music, they don’t always share the same taste in genres.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Mark has previously shared that his children all have a passion for music

"They are into all their own music, but actually they're aware and interested in this, which is nice," the singer told The Sun.

"The girls are singing on the record, doing backing vocals with two girls who have been performing with Foo Fighters, so that was exciting and a nice experience for them."