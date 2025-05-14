Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova dazzles in slip dress as she attends star-studded birthday
Subscribe
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova dazzles in slip dress as she attends star-studded birthday
Nadiya took a photo of herself during her way to the party© Instagram

Nadiya Bychkova dazzles in slip dress as she attends star-studded birthday

The Strictly Come Dancing joined other stars at Sale e Pepe in Knightsbridge to mark the  TV presenter Nick Ede's big day

Andrea Caamano
Digital Content Director
5 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova stunned in a metallic print slip dress from Zara as she attended TV presenter and brand expert Nick Ede's birthday dinner at Sale e Pepe in Knightsbridge on Tuesday.

Nadiya took to Instagram earlier in the day to show off her stunning look whilst on the way to the party.

“London nights, golden lights and secrets in the air,” she wrote alongside a photo of her inside a taxi.

Nadiya Bychkova looked stunning in a metallic print slip dress from Zara © Brett Cove
Nadiya Bychkova looked stunning in a metallic print slip dress from Zara

The celebration brought together a stylish group of friends and influential figures from the entertainment, fashion, and media industries to honour Nick on his big day.

Guests included Alexandra Burke, who donned a gorgeous Self-Portrait checked V-neck knitted mini dress, Dame Arlene Phillips, Konnie Huq, Scarlette Douglas, and Andrea McLean, who was accompanied by her husband, Nick Feeney.

Nick Ede sat alongside friends Nadiya Bychkova, Alexandra Burke and Dame Arlene Phillips© Brett Cove
Nick Ede sat alongside friends Nadiya Bychkova, Alexandra Burke and Dame Arlene Phillips

Taking to Instagram the following day, Nick shared a photo from the night out and wrote alongside it: “Love, friendship, and a little Italian magic — the perfect birthday blend.”

Sale e Pepe served a menu of Italian dishes, featuring Gamberi Scottati, Carpaccio Di Manzo, Linguine Vongole e Bottarga, Risotto ai Funghi Porcini, and Tiramisu.

TV presenter and Brand expert, Nick Ede celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Sale e Pepe© Brett Cove
TV presenter and Brand expert, Nick Ede celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Sale e Pepe

Alexandra Burke was among the first to arrive and joined Nadiya Bychkova at the bar, where they toasted Nick's birthday with Kylie Minogue Prosecco.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed Palmaráe Golden Gin Premier Cru cocktails, including Orange Spritz, Gin Gin Mules, and Golden Negronis. 

Sale e Pepe, the much-loved Italian restaurant in the heart of Knightsbridge, surprised Nick with a birthday cake© Brett Cove
Sale e Pepe, the much-loved Italian restaurant in the heart of Knightsbridge, surprised Nick with a birthday cake

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More