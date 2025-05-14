Nadiya Bychkova dazzles in slip dress as she attends star-studded birthday

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova stunned in a metallic print slip dress from Zara as she attended TV presenter and brand expert Nick Ede's birthday dinner at Sale e Pepe in Knightsbridge on Tuesday.

Nadiya took to Instagram earlier in the day to show off her stunning look whilst on the way to the party.

“London nights, golden lights and secrets in the air,” she wrote alongside a photo of her inside a taxi.

© Brett Cove Nadiya Bychkova looked stunning in a metallic print slip dress from Zara

The celebration brought together a stylish group of friends and influential figures from the entertainment, fashion, and media industries to honour Nick on his big day.

Guests included Alexandra Burke, who donned a gorgeous Self-Portrait checked V-neck knitted mini dress, Dame Arlene Phillips, Konnie Huq, Scarlette Douglas, and Andrea McLean, who was accompanied by her husband, Nick Feeney.

© Brett Cove Nick Ede sat alongside friends Nadiya Bychkova, Alexandra Burke and Dame Arlene Phillips

Taking to Instagram the following day, Nick shared a photo from the night out and wrote alongside it: “Love, friendship, and a little Italian magic — the perfect birthday blend.”

Sale e Pepe served a menu of Italian dishes, featuring Gamberi Scottati, Carpaccio Di Manzo, Linguine Vongole e Bottarga, Risotto ai Funghi Porcini, and Tiramisu.

© Brett Cove TV presenter and Brand expert, Nick Ede celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Sale e Pepe

Alexandra Burke was among the first to arrive and joined Nadiya Bychkova at the bar, where they toasted Nick's birthday with Kylie Minogue Prosecco.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed Palmaráe Golden Gin Premier Cru cocktails, including Orange Spritz, Gin Gin Mules, and Golden Negronis.