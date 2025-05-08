Denise van Outen channels royalty in pearl choker and chic mini dress for glamorous night out

Denise Van Outen looked radiant in a white mini dress as she attended the Football For Peace Water Gala on Wednesday evening at Nobu Portman Square in London.

The actress performed an exclusive DJ set at the event, which aimed to raise awareness of both the UK and global water crises.

Looking sun-kissed and glowing, the 50-year-old wore a floral-appliqué Oh Polly corset mini dress, paired with a striking pearl choker.

She posed with her hand on her hip, looking glamorous in her silver heels, which complemented her dress.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Denise Van Outen had a regal glow

The necklace had a silver Vivienne Westwood emblem in the middle, adding a regal touch to her outfit.

Other accessories included silver bracelets on her wrists for a simple, chic look.

The gala raised over £300,000 for Football For Peace as part of their new campaign, ''Rehydrate The Earth'', which promotes football to engage communities and help tackle the water crisis in the UK and internationally.

Denise van Outen and Nick Ede at the Football For Peace Water Gala

The event was hosted by TV personalities, Scarlette Douglas, David Garrido and Braydon Bent. Football icons in attendance included former England manager Harry Redknapp and Dimitar Berbatov.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Harry Redknapp attended the gala

The gala also featured a musical performance from Heather Small MBE and a live charity auction, with all proceeds supporting Football for Peace’s global water sustainability, youth action days, and peacebuilding initiatives.

Looking fab at 50

The Essex-born presenter recently turned 50 and is looking more fabulous than ever.

On her Instagram, she recently showed off her holiday to the Maldives, where she modelled her holiday looks and sun-kissed glow.

The mother-of-one has been single since her split from Jimmy Barba in 2023, and she even joined the celebrity exclusive dating app, Raya.

She currently resides in the Kent countryside with her daughter, Betsy, who is the child from her former marriage to Lee Mead.