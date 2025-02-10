Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova flooded with support as she marks 'new chapter'

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about embracing a "new chapter" in an emotional social media update.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the professional dancer uploaded a carousel of recent snaps including a picture of herself clutching a bouquet of flowers, a photo of the TV star getting ready behind-the-scenes, and a stunning image of herself beaming beside the sea.

© Instagram Nadiya hinted at a new project in her caption

Hinting at an exciting new project, the Ukrainian dancer wrote in her caption: "What an experience. I was thinking it's gonna be a new chapter. But it might as well be [the] beginning of a new book."

The 35-year-old continued: "Grateful for every moment, inspired by incredibly talented people, really touched by all the kindness and care that I was surrounded [with] for [the] last few weeks. Cannot wait to share more… It is so exciting… But for now 24 hours of normality with my baby girl."

© Instagram Nadiya shared an emotional update with her followers

Nadiya finished by adding: "And from tomorrow on full power towards another very passionate project of mine, A Special Evening with Nadiya one week left to finesse it all… Will keep you updated."

The star is preparing to embark on a whirlwind national tour with her new show which includes a handful of life stories and "behind-the-scenes gossip" from her appearances on Strictly. She will also perform some of her favourite dance numbers.

Her show kicks off on 18 February and runs until 9 May.

Nadiya's fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with supportive messages. "Can't wait to find out what this project is!! See you for opening night in just over a week," wrote one, while a second noted: "You're such a lovely person and l hope your new beginnings are so successful for you, you deserve it," and a third chimed in: "You're a true inspiration! So excited for your journey ahead."

© Shutterstock The dancer is best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing

Responding to a fan comment, Nadiya said of her new chapter: "I have a feeling that it will be really special and meaningful".

Nadiya's split from Kai

© Instagram Nadiya and Kai parted ways last year

Former Strictly couple Nadiya and Kai Widdrington split last year after reportedly growing apart following the conclusion of their tour in June.

While the duo have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Nadiya did reveal that the former couple are no longer friends following their split.

© Shutterstock Nadiya has said that the former couple are no longer "friends"

Speaking with The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2024, the mother-of-one confessed: "We work together, but we are not friends and that's OK.

"One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him, it will be amazing because I'm a professional."