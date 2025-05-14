Lorde's incredibly private personal life is so down-to-earth — meet her 3 siblings

Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O'Connor, famously keeps her personal life private. While other pop stars share everything about themselves with their fans, Lorde manages to carve out a very low key, very grounded space for herself in the public eye – despite her massive global success.

And that down-to-earth energy? It runs in the family.

Lorde is the second of four children, and while she's the most famous Yelich-O'Connor, her siblings bring their own creativity and quiet charm to the table.

© Instagram Lorde and her little sister, Indy, at the Knicks game

Jerry Yelich-O'Connor

Lorde's eldest sibling is a lawyer and graduated from Auckland University in May 2017. She is often seen supporting Lorde at high profile events, such as the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, where she famously took a selfie with Taylor Swift. Jerry's low key presence contrasts with Lorde's public persona, but their bond is evident in family moments shared on social media. She's rarely in the spotlight herself, but when she is, it's with a sense of warmth and sisterly pride.

India Yelich-O'Connor

© Instagram A throwback photo of Lorde and her little sister Indy

Known as Indy, she's Lorde's younger sister. An emerging singer-songwriter herself, Indy is following in Lorde's musical footsteps, releasing her debut single "Threads" in September 2022 and her EP Threads in February 2023. Indy is based in New York and is also a published poet. She has two poetry collections, Sticky Notes (2018) and Dudette (2022), citing influences like Bon Iver and Kacey Musgraves. Indy describes Lorde as a supportive sister and "great with advice," though she emphasizes forging her own creative identity.

Angelo Yelich-O'Connor

The youngest sibling shares a birthday with his big sister Lorde. Angelo recently graduated from Auckland University with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Chemical and Materials Engineering. Lorde surprised her family by coming home for his graduation. Her little brother was signed with Red 11 Model Management and appeared at New Zealand Fashion Week in August 2023. Last year, Angelo moved to London, signaling more creative ambitions.

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Lorde at the Met Gala

Much like Lorde, the Yelich-O'Connor siblings keep low profiles. There's no public sibling drama, no oversharing, and certainly no viral TikToks in sight.

© Kevin Winter, Getty Images Lorde headlined at Coachella in 2017

Lorde, now 28, resides in New York City where she lives like a local - riding the subway and strolling through parks, and shopping at indie bookstores. She lives a relatively normal life for being a two time Grammy winner and Coachella headliner. As the energy builds around her return to touring, it's clear that Lorde remains as enigmatic and as relatable as ever.

She is both pop music royalty and the Yelich-O'Connor's coolest sister.