Lorde gets fans talking with dramatic hair transformation no one saw coming 

Lorde is known for her signature dark locks, and she has rarely veered away from rocking her brunette hue…until now.

The Royals singer went full platinum blonde in the new music video for her song Mood Ring, appearing in the clip wearing her hair in the striking color, parted down the middle, and straight.

Lorde also sported a yellow satin crop top in the clip paired with a matching skirt, and fans could not get enough of the entire look, especially her drastic color switch-up.

Lorde looks incredible as a blonde!

It’s not clear just yet whether the songstress was wearing a wig for the video or actually dyed her hair, but we’re obsessed with it either way.

The appearance marked the first time fans had seen Lorde wear her hair blonde. "Blonde Lorde I’m going crazy," one fan tweeted. "Blonde Lorde is everything I didn’t know I needed," another added, while an additional follower chimed in: "No thoughts just blonde Lorde."

Lorde’s album, Solar Power, is set to drop on Friday, and ahead of the release, she shared her thoughts about it.

WATCH: The full Mood Ring music video

"This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," she said. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into the ’60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society, and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album."

"One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness," she continued.

"Things like eating a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like, 'I think there’s a pop song in here.' So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."

We're marking our calendars for Friday asap. Lorde's album is going to be a great way to kick off the weekend.

