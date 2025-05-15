What's going on with Katy Perry? Singer addresses being 'most hated person on the internet'

Katy Perry can't seem to catch a break.

The "Teenage Dream" singer has become the internet's latest female celebrity netizens love to pick on (previous victims include Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively), and not only is she aware of it, but she is addressing it head on.

Katy is currently on her Lifetimes tour

What people have been saying

There are a couple different reasons why people have been picking on Katy as of late, from the quirky, seemingly awkward videos coming out of her Lifetimes tour — which has been met with mixed ticket sales — to her recent, quickly infamous, Blue Origin flight.

Over on TikTok, she has recently gone viral over her 2008 (2008!) song "Thinking of You" from her iconic One of the Boys album, particularly her Alanis Morissette-esque singing voice in the chorus. People have been taking videos exaggerating the tone of it, and Katy herself did the same when briefly singing it during another recent concert, before cutting herself off and announcing: "I don't sing like that!"

Then there's that Blue Origin trip to space. The trip, which Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King were also a part of, has been widely derided by netizens, celebrities, and editorials alike, who have not fallen for its purported "feminist" intentions.

Her trip to space was heavily criticized

As New York Times critic Amanda Hess noted in a story titled "One Giant Stunt for Womankind," while Blue Origin pitched the flight as encouraging for young girls to pursue STEM studies, it was a recreational flight, its passengers not space professionals, but rather tourists merely seeking to view Earth from above. "If the flight proves anything, it is that women are now free to enjoy capitalism's most decadent spoils alongside the world's wealthiest men."

She added: "Though women remain severely underrepresented in the aerospace field worldwide, they do regularly escape the Earth's atmosphere. More than 100 have gone to space since Sally Ride became the first American woman to do so in 1983. If an all-women spaceflight were chartered by, say, NASA, it might represent the culmination of many decades of serious investment in female astronauts. (In 2019, NASA was embarrassingly forced to scuttle an all-women spacewalk when it realized it did not have enough suits that fit them.) An all-women Blue Origin spaceflight signifies only that several women have amassed the social capital to be friends with Lauren Sánchez."

The singer posing with fans dressed in costume space suits

Actress Olivia Munn was also among those to cast doubt over the necessity of the flight, telling Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Jenna and Friends: "It's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs. Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further out knowledge and to help mankind. What are they going to do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

The trip to space was organized by billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

"Most hated person on the internet"

On Monday, May 12, during Katy's stop in Chicago for her Lifetimes tour — which has also caught a lot of slack on the internet — Katy made it clear that she is not oblivious to what people have been saying (tweeting) about her.

In a video from the concert taken by a fan, Katy is seen taking in a massive round of applause from the crowd, before announcing: "Wow, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet."

"I think that's false!" she then quipped.