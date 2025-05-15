High glam and gorgeous gowns for Cannes Film Festival day 3 – best photos

It's the time of year when the A-listers descend on the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival. In its 78th year, we've seen the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Tom Cruise all in attendance for this iconic event.

Day three of the Cannes Film Festival has seen an array of stunning looks on the red carpet, keep scrolling to check them out…

© Getty Images Andie MacDowell Stepping out for the Dossier 137 premiere, a film starring French actress Léa Drucker, Andie MacDowell looked incredible in a striking silver gown. With mermaid waves and the flowing dress, the star looked ethereal as she posed for photos.



© Deadline via Getty Images Irina Shayk Andie was joined on the red carpet by Irina Shayk who opted for a gothic glamour look wearing a black embellished, feathered frock with statement sheer gloves. Her plump pout was showcased with a slick of red lipstick and she teamed her dramatic outfit with silver jewels.





© PA Images via Getty Images Diane Kruger Diane Kruger also opted for feathers, but for her look they appeared at the end of her dramatic shawl, giving her ensemble a flash of extra glamour. Her sequin dress in a powder blue hue got heads turning on the carpet and she paired it with a white headband which she wore with her locks pulled back.



© Anadolu via Getty Images Iris Mittenaere French TV personality and former Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere was giving Angelina Jolie vibes with her Hollywood waves and dramatic leg split dress.

