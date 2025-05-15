Skip to main contentSkip to footer
High glam and gorgeous gowns for Cannes Film Festival day 3 – best photos
Subscribe
High glam and gorgeous gowns for Cannes Film Festival day 3 – best photos
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

High glam and gorgeous gowns for Cannes Film Festival day 3 – best photos

A-listers gather in the French Riviera for cinematic celebrations

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
5 minutes ago
Share this:

It's the time of year when the A-listers descend on the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival. In its 78th year, we've seen the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Tom Cruise all in attendance for this iconic event.

Day three of the Cannes Film Festival has seen an array of stunning looks on the red carpet, keep scrolling to check them out…

woman in silver gown with long grey hair© Getty Images

Andie MacDowell

Stepping out for the Dossier 137 premiere, a film starring French actress Léa Drucker, Andie MacDowell looked incredible in a striking silver gown. With mermaid waves and the flowing dress, the star looked ethereal as she posed for photos.

woman in black gown on red stairs© Deadline via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Andie was joined on the red carpet by Irina Shayk who opted for a gothic glamour look wearing a black embellished, feathered frock with statement sheer gloves. Her plump pout was showcased with a slick of red lipstick and she teamed her dramatic outfit with silver jewels.


woman in sequin gown on red carpet© PA Images via Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger also opted for feathers, but for her look they appeared at the end of her dramatic shawl, giving her ensemble a flash of extra glamour. Her sequin dress in a powder blue hue got heads turning on the carpet and she paired it with a white headband which she wore with her locks pulled back.

French TV personality Iris Mittenaere attends the premiere of 'Dossier 137© Anadolu via Getty Images

Iris Mittenaere

French TV personality and former Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere was giving Angelina Jolie vibes with her Hollywood waves and dramatic leg split dress. 

WATCH: The biggest fashion faux pas Cannes has ever seen

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More