Heidi Klum, 50, is next level in fiery red mini dress

Heidi Klum looked unforgettable when she arrived at an event supporting the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, was spotted at the La Petite Maison looking stunning in a fiery red mini dress which featured a plunging V-shaped neckline which squared off at the navel.

© Getty The perfect mini dress for summer The velvet garment featured cut-outs at the waist and a corsage detail that covered the entire skirt to make Heidi look like a real-life rose.



© Getty All in the shoes Her long-sleeved dress was paired with another red-hot component - the most incredible pair of ruby-red shoes. Her footwear was made from a red patent leather and featured a stick-thin stiletto heel for a leg-lengthening effect.



© Getty Hair and makeup We adored how the mother-of-four styled her hair and makeup. Never one to shy away from a statement, Germany's Next Top Model host wore a scarlet red lip with a satin finish and opted for lashings of mascara and glowing skin. Her beachy blonde locks were styled in loosely blow-dried waves and her iconic side-swept bangs were split down the centre of her face to create face-framing curtain bangs.

© Getty Posing with the host Heidi was seen posing with the evening's hosts - Brazilian Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, and fellow model Cindy Mello. Alessandra wowed in a corseted slinky maxi dress with sheer lace paneling over the torso and down the skirt. Her brunette tresses were styled in casual mermaid waves and she wore a razor-sharp winged liner. Meanwhile, her 29-year-old co-host rocked a backless white floor-grazing gown. Heidi was also seen with Cavalli designer Peter Dundas and fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth who rocked a green sequinned jacket.

© Getty A worthy cause The event supported the Brazil Foundation, a charity that "connects leaders and civil society organizations with global support networks that promote equity, socio-environmental justice, and opportunities in Brazil."



© Getty Heidi's airport chic The German model arrived in France earlier that day, walking through Nice airport in style. The star wowed in a black satin skirt and a matching camisole under an uber-cool leather jacket and statement gold jewellery.

© Getty Elevating airport chic An unexpected touch was the pair of clogs she wore, though she did add elements of added glamour back in with her huge sunglasses and leather hobo bag.

