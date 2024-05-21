Heidi Klum, 50, is next level in fiery red mini dress

Heidi Klum looked unforgettable when she arrived at an event supporting the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night.
The America's Got Talent judge, 50, was spotted at the La Petite Maison looking stunning in a fiery red mini dress which featured a plunging V-shaped neckline which squared off at the navel.
The perfect mini dress for summer
The velvet garment featured cut-outs at the waist and a corsage detail that covered the entire skirt to make Heidi look like a real-life rose.
All in the shoes
Her long-sleeved dress was paired with another red-hot component - the most incredible pair of ruby-red shoes. Her footwear was made from a red patent leather and featured a stick-thin stiletto heel for a leg-lengthening effect.
Hair and makeup
We adored how the mother-of-four styled her hair and makeup. Never one to shy away from a statement, Germany's Next Top Model host wore a scarlet red lip with a satin finish and opted for lashings of mascara and glowing skin.
Her beachy blonde locks were styled in loosely blow-dried waves and her iconic side-swept bangs were split down the centre of her face to create face-framing curtain bangs.
Posing with the host
Heidi was seen posing with the evening's hosts - Brazilian Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, and fellow model Cindy Mello. Alessandra wowed in a corseted slinky maxi dress with sheer lace paneling over the torso and down the skirt.
Her brunette tresses were styled in casual mermaid waves and she wore a razor-sharp winged liner. Meanwhile, her 29-year-old co-host rocked a backless white floor-grazing gown.
Heidi was also seen with Cavalli designer Peter Dundas and fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth who rocked a green sequinned jacket.
A worthy cause
The event supported the Brazil Foundation, a charity that "connects leaders and civil society organizations with global support networks that promote equity, socio-environmental justice, and opportunities in Brazil."
Heidi's airport chic
The German model arrived in France earlier that day, walking through Nice airport in style. The star wowed in a black satin skirt and a matching camisole under an uber-cool leather jacket and statement gold jewellery.
Elevating airport chic
An unexpected touch was the pair of clogs she wore, though she did add elements of added glamour back in with her huge sunglasses and leather hobo bag.
Recent red moment
Heidi has turned rocking red into a habit of late. The former Victoria's Secret Angel attended the screening and red carpet of Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act) at Palais des Festivals during the Cannes Film Festival.
Her floor-length dipped-hem gown featured a strapless neckline and a voluminous scrunchy skirt which revealed a pair of glittery gold heels.