Heidi Klum, 50, is next level in plunging mini dress
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Heidi Klum, 50, is next level in fiery red mini dress

The AGT star upped the ante in a must-see mini and killer heels  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum looked unforgettable when she arrived at an event supporting the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night. 

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, was spotted at the La Petite Maison looking stunning in a fiery red mini dress which featured a plunging V-shaped neckline which squared off at the navel. 

Heidi Klum poses in a red mini dress© Getty

The perfect mini dress for summer

The velvet garment featured cut-outs at the waist and a corsage detail that covered the entire skirt to make Heidi look like a real-life rose.  

Heidi Klum, Ellen von Unwerth and Alessandra Ambrosio pose at event© Getty

All in the shoes

Her long-sleeved dress was paired with another red-hot component - the most incredible pair of ruby-red shoes. Her footwear was made from a red patent leather and featured a stick-thin stiletto heel for a leg-lengthening effect.  

Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum in red mini dress pose for photo© Getty

Hair and makeup

We adored how the mother-of-four styled her hair and makeup. Never one to shy away from a statement, Germany's Next Top Model host wore a scarlet red lip with a satin finish and opted for lashings of mascara and glowing skin. 

Her beachy blonde locks were styled in loosely blow-dried waves and her iconic side-swept bangs were split down the centre of her face to create face-framing curtain bangs.

Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Peter Dundas and Cindy Mello pose© Getty

Posing with the host

Heidi was seen posing with the evening's hosts - Brazilian Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, and fellow model Cindy Mello. Alessandra wowed in a corseted slinky maxi dress with sheer lace paneling over the torso and down the skirt. 

Her brunette tresses were styled in casual mermaid waves and she wore a razor-sharp winged liner. Meanwhile, her 29-year-old co-host rocked a backless white floor-grazing gown. 

Heidi was also seen with Cavalli designer Peter Dundas and fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth who rocked a green sequinned jacket.

Heidi Klum, Milan Blagojevic, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ellen von Unwerth attend an event hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio and Cindy Mello to support the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation© Getty

A worthy cause

The event supported the Brazil Foundation, a charity that "connects leaders and civil society organizations with global support networks that promote equity, socio-environmental justice, and opportunities in Brazil."

Heidi Klum walking through airport in black satin set© Getty

Heidi's airport chic

The German model arrived in France earlier that day, walking through Nice airport in style. The star wowed in a black satin skirt and a matching camisole under an uber-cool leather jacket and statement gold jewellery. 

Heidi Klum is seen at Nice Airport waving in sunglasses© Getty

Elevating airport chic

An unexpected touch was the pair of clogs she wore, though she did add elements of added glamour back in with her huge sunglasses and leather hobo bag.  

Heidi Klum attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Samir Hussein

Recent red moment

Heidi has turned rocking red into a habit of late. The former Victoria's Secret Angel attended the screening and red carpet of Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act) at Palais des Festivals during the Cannes Film Festival.

Her floor-length dipped-hem gown featured a strapless neckline and a voluminous scrunchy skirt which revealed a pair of glittery gold heels.

