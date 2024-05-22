Demi Moore, 61, is a ray of sunshine in unexpected slinky gown and Barbie heels

Demi Moore looked utterly stunning when she arrived at the Chopard Once Upon A Time evening at the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Tuesday.
The Substance actress, 61, was seen looking like a ray of sunshine, switching up her style game in a canary yellow gown with summer-ready accessories.
Her slinky gown
The Ghost actress looked dreamy in a strapless gown with featured waist-defining ruching and a thigh split. The floor-grazing piece also featured applique floral detailing on the hip for an extra pop of colour.
Heels to dance the night away in
Demi went for a full-on Barbie-coded moment with her killer heels. The Indecent Proposal star rocked a pair of candy pink stilettos with an ankle strap and a pointed toe.
Bold jewels
Adding another floral element to Demi's look were her statement earrings. Never one to shy away from an eye-catching accessory, the mother-of-three stunned in a pair of floral drop earrings with an ethereal quality.
Her hair and makeup were so glamorous. She rocked waist-length straight locks and a shimmery neutral eyeshadow look.
Her vintage look
Just the day before the star was seen at another Cannes event, killing it in a totally different look. The G.I. Jane actress arrived at The Substance photocall with her pampered pooch Pilaf looking like a 50s movie star in a polka dot dress with a classically vintage silhouette.
The textured gown featured a plunging collarless neckline, a tapered waistline, and a feminine A-line skirt.
Must-see heels
Much like the Barbie-core pair she rocked on Tuesday, Demi pulled a sensational pair of stilettos from her collection to take her vintage-style dress to the next level. She rocked a strappy white pair with black toes which we are sure Audrey Hepburn would have adored.
A glimmering red carpet moment
A moment must be given to Demi's incredible dress from The Substance red carpet at the Palais des Festivals on Sunday. Her nude satin gown featured a dramatic one-shoulder detail and a mermaid silhouette.
She accessorised the look with a glitzy diamond necklace and matching earrings.
