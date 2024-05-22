Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore, 61, is a ray of sunshine in unexpected slinky gown and Barbie heels
Demi Moore, 61, is a ray of sunshine in unexpected slinky gown and Barbie heels

The Substance star stunned with waist-length hair

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Demi Moore looked utterly stunning when she arrived at the Chopard Once Upon A Time evening at the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Tuesday.

The Substance actress, 61, was seen looking like a ray of sunshine, switching up her style game in a canary yellow gown with summer-ready accessories.

Demi Moore in yellow gown© Getty

Her slinky gown

The Ghost actress looked dreamy in a strapless gown with featured waist-defining ruching and a thigh split. The floor-grazing piece also featured applique floral detailing on the hip for an extra pop of colour.

Demi Moore against leafy backdrop in yellow© Getty

Heels to dance the night away in

Demi went for a full-on Barbie-coded moment with her killer heels. The Indecent Proposal star rocked a pair of candy pink stilettos with an ankle strap and a pointed toe.

Demi Moore smiling in yellow dress and statement earrings© Getty

Bold jewels

Adding another floral element to Demi's look were her statement earrings. Never one to shy away from an eye-catching accessory, the mother-of-three stunned in a pair of floral drop earrings with an ethereal quality. 

Her hair and makeup were so glamorous. She rocked waist-length straight locks and a shimmery neutral eyeshadow look. 

Demi Moore wearing a white dress with black polkda dots© JB Lacroix

Her vintage look

Just the day before the star was seen at another Cannes event, killing it in a totally different look. The G.I. Jane actress arrived at The Substance photocall with her pampered pooch Pilaf looking like a 50s movie star in a polka dot dress with a classically vintage silhouette.

The textured gown featured a plunging collarless neckline, a tapered waistline, and a feminine A-line skirt. 

Demi Moore's black and white heels© Getty

Must-see heels

Much like the Barbie-core pair she rocked on Tuesday, Demi pulled a sensational pair of stilettos from her collection to take her vintage-style dress to the next level. She rocked a strappy white pair with black toes which we are sure Audrey Hepburn would have adored.

Demi Moore attends the "The Substance" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France.© Getty

A glimmering red carpet moment

DISCOVER: Demi Moore shares reaction after finally reaching Cannes milestone at 61 - exclusive

A moment must be given to Demi's incredible dress from The Substance red carpet at the Palais des Festivals on Sunday. Her nude satin gown featured a dramatic one-shoulder detail and a mermaid silhouette. 

She accessorised the look with a glitzy diamond necklace and matching earrings.

