Emma Stone and Demi Moore look sensational on Day 4 of Cannes Film Festival - all the photos

We can't get enough of the Cannes Film Festival, and as the event entered its fourth day, we were treated to some major A-list talent on the red carpets and surrounding areas.
The biggest highlight of the day was the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, which saw the film's lead bring the glam to the red carpet. Emma Stone wowed in her burgundy gown, while stunning actress Demi Moore matched with the carpet and Eva Longoria looked sublime in a stunning silver gown.
Mega stars like Nicolas Cage and Barry Keoghan were on the red carpets and in press conferences for their latest offerings, The Surfer and Bird. Meanwhile, music icons Selena Gomez and Mika were spotted out and about, taking in the sun from the French riviera and enjoying their surroundings.
Other stars like Nathalie Emmanuel and Aubrey Plaza who graced the red carpet last night, were also back and bringing some head-turning looks.
Join HELLO! as we round up the best photos from the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival...
1/10
Emma Stone
Emma Stone commanded the red carpet, as she strutted down in the most eye-catching burgundy gown that featured a plunging neckline. A series of stylish bracelets finished off the look.
2/10
Demi Moore
Demi matched the red carpet with her striking shoulderless dress. The gorgeous frock featured a unique design as the actress cast quite the figure at the premiere.
3/10
Selena Gomez
Selena was spotted arriving at the Festival and she dutifully took selfies with throngs of fans. The Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker might not have been on the red carpet, but she still looked beautiful in an all-white ensemble consisting of a mini dress, clutch bag and sunglasses.
4/10
Eva Longoria
Even as she adjusted her hair, Eva was an absolute bombshell in a luxurious silver gown. The actress also wowed with an extravagant diamond necklace and ring.
5/10
Barry Keoghan
Barry was back in order to do press for Bird, and he decided to cut a more casual figure for his daytime outing. The Saltburn star looked sublime in a white shirt and pinstripe trousers.
6/10
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas is due to star in psychological thriller The Surfer, and the National Treasure star made sure to command attention for his outing on the red carpet. The star walked in a beige outfit, but as you can see, it appears that the wind caught his trilby, blowing it from his head.
7/10
Mika
Mika has been enjoying his time at Cannes and as he left his hotel, he opted for a flamboyant pink shirt paired with a pair of white trousers.
8/10
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey looked so different from last night's premiere when she stepped out on Friday. The Megalopolis star could have been starring in Death in Paradise with a tropical orange dress that zipped up at the front.
9/10
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie was another Megalopolis star back on the red carpet, and she brought the va-va-voom in a stylish white dress. Her hair was the star of the show as she styled her locks into red curls.
10/10
Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria found time to relax on her boat and she looked so glam in a sequin top and animal-print trousers.