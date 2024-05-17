Emma Stone and Demi Moore look sensational on Day 4 of Cannes Film Festival - all the photos

We can't get enough of the Cannes Film Festival, and as the event entered its fourth day, we were treated to some major A-list talent on the red carpets and surrounding areas.

The biggest highlight of the day was the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, which saw the film's lead bring the glam to the red carpet. Emma Stone wowed in her burgundy gown, while stunning actress Demi Moore matched with the carpet and Eva Longoria looked sublime in a stunning silver gown.

Mega stars like Nicolas Cage and Barry Keoghan were on the red carpets and in press conferences for their latest offerings, The Surfer and Bird. Meanwhile, music icons Selena Gomez and Mika were spotted out and about, taking in the sun from the French riviera and enjoying their surroundings.

WATCH: The top 10 biggest Cannes fashion faux pas

Other stars like Nathalie Emmanuel and Aubrey Plaza who graced the red carpet last night, were also back and bringing some head-turning looks.

Join HELLO! as we round up the best photos from the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival...

1/ 10 © Daniele Venturelli Emma Stone Emma Stone commanded the red carpet, as she strutted down in the most eye-catching burgundy gown that featured a plunging neckline. A series of stylish bracelets finished off the look.

2/ 10 © Mike Marsland Demi Moore Demi matched the red carpet with her striking shoulderless dress. The gorgeous frock featured a unique design as the actress cast quite the figure at the premiere.

3/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Selena Gomez Selena was spotted arriving at the Festival and she dutifully took selfies with throngs of fans. The Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker might not have been on the red carpet, but she still looked beautiful in an all-white ensemble consisting of a mini dress, clutch bag and sunglasses.



4/ 10 © Mike Marsland Eva Longoria Even as she adjusted her hair, Eva was an absolute bombshell in a luxurious silver gown. The actress also wowed with an extravagant diamond necklace and ring.

5/ 10 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Barry Keoghan Barry was back in order to do press for Bird, and he decided to cut a more casual figure for his daytime outing. The Saltburn star looked sublime in a white shirt and pinstripe trousers.



6/ 10 © Daniele Venturelli Nicolas Cage Nicolas is due to star in psychological thriller The Surfer, and the National Treasure star made sure to command attention for his outing on the red carpet. The star walked in a beige outfit, but as you can see, it appears that the wind caught his trilby, blowing it from his head.



7/ 10 © Arnold Jerocki Mika Mika has been enjoying his time at Cannes and as he left his hotel, he opted for a flamboyant pink shirt paired with a pair of white trousers.



8/ 10 © JB Lacroix Aubrey Plaza Aubrey looked so different from last night's premiere when she stepped out on Friday. The Megalopolis star could have been starring in Death in Paradise with a tropical orange dress that zipped up at the front.



9/ 10 © JB Lacroix Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie was another Megalopolis star back on the red carpet, and she brought the va-va-voom in a stylish white dress. Her hair was the star of the show as she styled her locks into red curls.

