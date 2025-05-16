Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over nightclub attack: court appearance revealed

Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm while visiting the UK for a tour. The arrest is tied to a nightclub attack with a bottle in London back in 2023.

The musician, 36, was arrested in the early hours of the morning at the Lowry hotel in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Thursday. He is set to remain in custody and will appear at Manchester magistrates court on Friday.

The alleged incident is believed to have involved music producer Abraham Diaw, who filed a civil claim against Chris for £12m ($16m) in damages following the reported attack.

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025

Speaking about the situation, a Metropolitan police spokesperson said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 0200hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023."

Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023

The deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, Adele Kelly, added: "We have authorised the Metropolitan police to charge Chris Brown, 36, with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

"The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023. He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester magistrates court."

The musician was set to play ten dates in the UK as part of his Breezy Bowl XX tour, beginning in Manchester in mid-June.

He was charged for assaulting Rihanna

This isn't the first time Chris has been arrested on assault charges, as he was arrested for felony assault after attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009. He was given community service and five years of probation.

R&B singer Chris Brown appears in court for a probation violation hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 1, 2014

In 2013, he was given an additional 1000 hours of community service after being involved in an alleged hit and run. He was arrested again later in the year for felony assault, which was later reduced to a misdemeanour. He then spent 131 days in prison for probation violation.

In 2016, he was sued for assault by his former manager, Mike G, with the situation settled out of court in 2019. His ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran received a 5-year restraining order against him in 2017 after being threatened by the singer.