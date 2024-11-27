Taylor Swift confesses 'heightened' emotions as she enters bittersweet new chapter

Life is particularly busy for Taylor Swift right now, as she plods along the final stretch of her Eras Tour. It's no surprise then, that she might be feeling emotional. Indeed, as the singer leaves Toronto, and before she heads onto her final stop in Vancouver, she took to Instagram to make a poignant confession.

© Emma McIntyre/TAS24 Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to a close

Sharing a number of stills from her shows, Taylor shared a wistful goodbye to Toronto after performing six shows in the city. She called the experience "incredible."

Taylor revealed that "emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team" over the course of the penultimate tour stop, "because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far."

"It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show," she said, adding that she "couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out."

The singer acknowledged some particularly special moments from the Toronto shows, including when she and Gracie Abrams performed a mashup of "us" and "Out of the Woods."

"Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows," she signed off the post.

© Ezra Shaw Taylor Swift has been dating Travis for over a year

Taylor is currently in the midst of a short break before she heads to Vancouver, covering the Thanksgiving period. Fans will undoubtedly speculate that she'll spend the holiday with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, although the Kansas City Chiefs star's mom, Donna Kelce, has cast doubt on their reunion.

"I don't think so," Donna told Today. "She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

"I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” she said.

© Rob Carr Taylor Swift (fourth from left bottom row) stands in front of Jason Kelce (top row second right), and Donna Kelce, supporting Travis

Travis and his family will have plenty to be thankful for this year, as they are expecting a new addition to their family. Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles star and Travis' brother, is expecting his fourth child with wife Kylie.

The couple announced the news on social media, with Kylie sharing a photo of their three daughters — Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three and Bennett, 20 months — all wearing matching "big sister" sweaters.

© Instagram Kylie Kelce announced the happy news via Instagram

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," she captioned the post, referring to Wyatt holding her hands over her ears and Bennett in tears, while Elliotte grinned widely.

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" she joked.