A$AP Rocky lets slip that he and Rihanna have 'something in the works'
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 held at HÃ´tel de Maisons on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Fans will no doubt be excited to hear about Rihanna's potential collaboration

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
As far as A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are concerned, their greatest collaboration might just be their two sons, RZA and Riot. They've said as such on many occasions, but while both artists have at times put music on the back burner in order to raise their kids, not all hope is lost that they might still release music.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two boys© Dia Dipasupil
"I think you should just wait around and see," A$AP Rocky told E! News. "You know, we've got something in the works."

The couple enjoyed a rare date night away from their kids© Getty Images
Rocky said the couple find collaborating "organic"

As well as their romantic relationship, Rihanna and Rocky were friends for a long time, collaborating creatively early on. According to the rapper, working with the global superstar just comes naturally.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their boys© Instagram
"I think it's just because it's easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It's pretty easy," he added. "It feels more organic or natural."

Fans will be happy to hear that the power couple are set to collaborate, as Rihanna's "Navy" have been keen for the star to release music ever since she dropped Anti in 2016.

Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the Superbowl halftime show© Kevin Mazur
Since releasing the hit record, the singer appears to have de-prioritized working on music in favor of embracing her entrepreneurial spirit via Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, her beauty and lingerie lines. 

It's certainly something A$AP Rocky can relate to, as he is reportedly set to release his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, at some point this month. His last album, Testing, came out in 2018. 

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna perform at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards © Jason LaVeris
The couple have known each other for a long time, having met and become friends in 2012. Rocky jumped on a remix of his now-partner's song "Cockiness (Love It)", and they even put on a risqué performance where he grabbed her behind on live television.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"© James Devaney, Getty
But according to the star, there's more to their relationship than that moment. "It's a lot of history between us," he told W Magazine. 

They actually first crossed paths at a nightclub: "I was kicked out [of this nightclub]. They wasn’t giving me no access to it. This is when I'm just starting out, so nobody knows me. I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil [Abloh]." 

"I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out," he explained. "We just locked eyes. She didn't even know us, but she was like, 'Yo! Why y'all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!'"

