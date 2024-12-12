Morgan Wallen pleads guilty, gets jail time for drunk chair-throwing incident — details

Morgan Wallen is owning up to his mistakes — and paying up.

The "Wasted on You" singer, 31, has pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment after a drunken incident in April when he threw a chair from the sixth floor rooftop of a Nashville bar down to street level; fortunately, no one was injured.

At the time, he shared in a statement: "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," adding: "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Morgan Wallen pulls out of ACM Awards

Now, a judge in Nashville has sentenced Morgan — who in May 2020 was also arrested for public intoxication — to seven days of incarceration.

As opposed to serving them in jail or prison however, he will instead spend the week at a DUI education center.

He was also sentenced to two years' probation, one year for each of his misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment, and he must also pay a $350 fine and court fees.

© Getty Moran was in court on Thursday

In a statement to HELLO!, his attorney Worrick Robinson IV said: "Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved," and that: "Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

Morgan entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee's Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction.

© Getty The singer's mugshot following his Nashville arrest

If he successfully completes the terms of his probation, the seven days in the DUI center and two years probation, his charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.

It was the first time the singer made an in-person appearance in a courtroom for the charges, and the hearing lasted 10 minutes. When Judge Cynthia Chappell asked how he pleaded, he simply replied "conditionally guilty."