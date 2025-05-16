Best moments from Cannes Film Festival Day 4 – from Pedro Pascal's arrival to Angelina Jolie's surprise red carpet moment

It's full steam at the Cannes Film Festival with major events expected on Friday and over the coming weekend.

One of the main events from Day 4 was the much anticipated arrival of Pedro Pascal ahead of the premiere of his latest film, Eddington. The Gladiator II star plays a mayor seeking re-election in the fictional city of Eddington and is set during the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart were also on the red carpet for photocalls for their upcoming films, Arco and The Chronology of Water, respectively.

Scroll down to see the best moments from the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival…

© Variety via Getty Images Angelina Jolie's surprise appearance Angelina Jolie stunned filmgoers when she arrived for the premiere of Eddington. The actress looked gorgeous in a Brunello Cucinelli dress. The outfit was a made to measure embroidered cashmere and silk gown with sequins and came from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.



© GC Images Pedro Pascal's arrival You might expect to the best fashion on the red carpet, but Pedro Pascal proved you can look suave even when arriving at Nice airport. The actor was looking suave in a tan coat, denim jeans and aviator shades.



© WireImage Natalie Portman During the photocall for Arco, Natalie completely stole the show in her majestic geometric black dress.



© WireImage Kristen Stewart The Twilight days are certainly over! At the photocall for The Chronology of Water, Kristen looked gorgeous in a baby pink outfit that also featured a sheer skirt. Divine!



© FilmMagic Diane Kruger Diane Kruger headed to the photocall for Amrum and the German actress turned heads in her floaty yellow outfit, complete with a large black bow.



© GC Images Heidi Klum Heidi has been bringing some of her best looks and the model looked stunning at the airport in a denim jumpsuit.

