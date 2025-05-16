Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best moments from Cannes Film Festival Day 4 – from Pedro Pascal's arrival to Angelina Jolie's surprise red carpet moment
Split image of Pedro Pascal and Angelina Jolie© Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
It's full steam at the Cannes Film Festival with major events expected on Friday and over the coming weekend.

One of the main events from Day 4 was the much anticipated arrival of Pedro Pascal ahead of the premiere of his latest film, Eddington. The Gladiator II star plays a mayor seeking re-election in the fictional city of Eddington and is set during the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart were also on the red carpet for photocalls for their upcoming films, Arco and The Chronology of Water, respectively.

Scroll down to see the best moments from the fourth day of the Cannes Film Festival…

Angelina Jolie standing on a set of red stairs in a dress© Variety via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's surprise appearance

Angelina Jolie stunned filmgoers when she arrived for the premiere of Eddington. The actress looked gorgeous in a Brunello Cucinelli dress. The outfit was a made to measure embroidered cashmere and silk gown with sequins and came from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Pedro Pascal waving while leaving an airport© GC Images

Pedro Pascal's arrival

You might expect to the best fashion on the red carpet, but Pedro Pascal proved you can look suave even when arriving at Nice airport. The actor was looking suave in a tan coat, denim jeans and aviator shades.

Natalie Portman smiling in a black dress with white squiggles on it© WireImage

Natalie Portman

During the photocall for Arco, Natalie completely stole the show in her majestic geometric black dress.

Kristen Stewart giving peace signs in a pink outfit© WireImage

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight days are certainly over! At the photocall for The Chronology of Water, Kristen looked gorgeous in a baby pink outfit that also featured a sheer skirt. Divine!

Diane Kruger in a yellow dress with a black bow© FilmMagic

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger headed to the photocall for Amrum and the German actress turned heads in her floaty yellow outfit, complete with a large black bow.

Heidi Klum in a denim jumpsuit and sunglasses© GC Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi has been bringing some of her best looks and the model looked stunning at the airport in a denim jumpsuit.

