Kelly Osbourne welcomes new family member, why dad Ozzy will get naming rights 

Kelly Osbourne has welcomed an expensive new addition to her family. The singer attended the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on Friday and left with an adorable furry friend.

HELLO! attended the auction where the 40-year-old spent $11,000 on a miniature Aussie Labradoodle. Kelly instantly fell for the fluffy white pup and headed straight to the stage for a cuddle.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne cradled her new pup

Determined to make her the newest member of the family, the star kept her hand up until the final bid was hers.

A source close to Kelly shared that she plans to let her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, name the sweet pooch.

For the event, Kelly slipped into a figure-hugging black dress that featured a strapless, plunging neckline accented with sharp edges. The floor-length number boasted a daring thigh-high slit and was accessorized with a black leather handbag. Kelly opted for a dainty diamond necklace and a pair of matching stud earrings for a touch of glitz.

© Getty Images Kelly attended the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza

Sharon Osbourne's daughter styled her luscious blonde locks into an elegant updo with a side fringe while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Images Kelly oozed glamour in a black dress

Kelly's family

Kelly welcomed her son Sidney in 2022 with her partner Sid Wilson. It seems the pup will make the perfect addition to Kelly's family.

It is unsurprising that the singer has decided to allow her father to name her new pet given their close bond. Back in March, Kelly gave HELLO! a heartwarming update on her father's battle with Parkinson's Disease.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

"He is doing so well, and every day is a new day," Kelly told HELLO! at the Clarins ICONS Event on March 21, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Kelly discussed her father's then final performance with his heavy metal band Black Sabbath. "He is so nervous, but so excited, because this is the piece de resistance, the final countdown, and I want him to have that experience so badly," she shared.

Sharon has also proved to be a doting grandmother and often supports Kelly with her son. "He is gorgeous, he is with my mom right now," Kelly told HELLO! when asked about her baby boy.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

"She is looking after him so me and the girls can come out, it's a girl's night out!"

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne share daughter Kelly along with son Jack and eldest daughter Aimee. The couple are also grandparents to Jack's four children, daughters Maple Artemis, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.