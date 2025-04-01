Exclusive: How Sharon Osbourne, 72, has stepped up for daughter Kelly's growing family

Kelly Osbourne is a dedicated mom to son Sidney, two, but the TV personality has also acknowledged how lucky she is to be close to her beloved mom Sharon, whom she has revealed has become a huge pillar of support.

On March 21 Kelly enjoyed a girl's night out with her friends, sharing with HELLO! that her toddler was at home with his grandmother, 72-year-old Sharon.

"He is gorgeous, he is with my mom right now," Kelly said when asked about her baby boy, whom she welcomed with Sid Wilson, of Slipknot.

"She is looking after him so me and the girls can come out, it's a girl's night out!"

© Getty Images Sharon Osbourne and Kelly are super close

Sharon, who welcomed Kelly with husband Ozzy Osbourne, along with son Jack and eldest daughter Aimee, has become a devoted grandmother; her son Jack also has four children, daughters Maple Artemis, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.

Sharon and her husband Ozzy have long hoped to return to the UK full time where they own a mansion in the Buckinghamshire countryside, but they also have a $18 million home in Hancock Park which was placed on the market in 2022 and appears to have since been quietly been removed from listing.

© Getty Images Sharon smiles at her grandson Sidney and his dad Sid

It is here where Sharon has a base to rest and relax when in the city, and spend time with her grandchildren. They lived there for almost 20 years full-time with their 11 pets – two cats and nine dogs – and it is where they raised their children.

Sharon is now also a caretaker for Ozzy, who in 2020 revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

© Mitch Haaseth Ozzy and Sharon are grandparents to five

The musician revealed that it was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall the year prior, which required him to undergo surgery.

Sharing that he could no longer hide his health battle, Ozzy said: "It has been terribly challenging for us. I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of...." unable to finish his sentence.

Sharon continued: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."

© Michael Ochs Archives Photo of Ozzy in his early years

"He is doing so well, and every day is a new day," Kelly told HELLO! at the Clarins ICONS Event in Los Angeles.

Ozzy will return to the stage for his final performance in July with his heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

"He is so nervous, but so excited, because this is the piece de resistance, the final countdown, and I want him to have that experience so badly," she added.

Black Sabbath will perform at Villa Park in their hometown of Birmingham, UK, on July 5 for their first concert in over 20 years. Ozzy will not be taking part in the entire set with Black Sabbath.

The entire Osbourne family – including mom Sharon, sister Aimee and brother Jack, as well as Ozzy's five grandchildren – will all be in attendance, said Kelly.