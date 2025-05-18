Donald Trump's surprise reaction to Joe Biden's 'aggressive cancer' diagnosis revealed

In a rare moment of unity across America’s often-divided political landscape, heartfelt messages of support have poured in following the news that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The 82-year-old, who served as Vice President under Barack Obama and became the 46th President of the United States in 2021, was diagnosed last week with a high-grade cancer after experiencing symptoms that led to further investigation.

His office confirmed on Sunday, May 18, that the cancer had metastasised to the bone, but added that it was hormone-sensitive and "allows for effective management."

According to the official statement released through his office, the former President is currently in consultation with his medical team and family as they explore the next steps in his treatment.

The diagnosis came after a routine physical revealed a small but concerning nodule on the prostate. Further analysis confirmed a Gleason score of 9, considered one of the most serious categories of the disease.

While Joe has not yet commented publicly, the news has touched a chord across the nation and among his political peers, including some unlikely voices of support.

Donald's reaction

President Donald Trump, 78, took to his Truth Social platform to issue a statement that struck a notably compassionate tone.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis," he wrote. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Kamala Harris' voice of support

Vice President Kamala Harris, who served alongside President Biden during his time in office, also shared a heartfelt message via X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter, and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

The announcement came just five days after President Biden was examined by doctors due to ongoing urinary symptoms. According to a spokesperson, it was during this check-up that the prostate nodule was first detected.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the official update read. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

The medical team has not yet confirmed whether the President will undergo surgery, radiation therapy, or hormone treatment, but sources close to the White House indicate that Biden remains in good spirits and is continuing to carry out his duties while he weighs his options.

Joe's hardship

Behind the scenes, family remains central to his strength.

This isn’t the first time President Biden has faced immense personal hardship. He lost his first wife, Neilia, and their baby daughter, Naomi, in a car accident in 1972. In 2015, he tragically lost his son Beau to brain cancer. That journey, one marked by unimaginable grief, has shaped Biden’s public image as a man who leads with empathy.

Dr Jill Biden, 72, has yet to comment publicly, but she has been at her husband’s side throughout his presidency, often calling their relationship "a partnership rooted in love and respect."

Public health experts have noted that prostate cancer, while serious, is treatable, particularly if detected early and if it responds to hormone therapy. According to the American Cancer Society, over three million men in the U.S. are living with prostate cancer today. The survival rate for localised cases is extremely high, though metastatic cases, such as Joe’s, are more complex to manage.