Melania Trump turns heads with surprising outfit for Jimmy Carter's funeral

Melania Trump turned heads at the funeral of the 39th US President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on December 29.

The incoming First Lady attended the funeral service on Thursday alongside her husband, President-Elect Donald Trump, donning an outfit with an unusual detail for the sad occasion.

Melania wore a black Valentino trench dress from the Fall 2019 collection, complete with a belted waist and a dramatic white collar featuring a design of a couple kissing with flowers surrounding them.

She wore her brunette hair back into an updo, and added black heels for the sombre event

While some online commenters remarked that the 54-year-old looked similar to a nun or a pilgrim with her dramatic collar, others wondered if it was a reference to the famous marking kiss between Carter and the Soviet General Secretary Brezhnev in 1979 after signing the SALT II Treaty, which limited nuclear weapons in both countries.

This comes just days after Amazon announced the upcoming release of a documentary focused on the First Lady, including a behind-the-scenes look at her life and her "truly unique story". It will be released in theatres and on streaming platforms towards the end of 2025.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania turned heads with her eye-catching collar

At the funeral, Donald opted for a simple black suit with a blue tie and was seen conversing with Barack Obama before the service, whom he was seated next to.

Upon Carter's death, Trump took to social media to share his condolences over the tragic loss.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country, and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," his statement read.

© Getty Images The collar features an image of a couple kissing surrounded by flowers

"Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

The remaining four living presidents were also in attendance, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

Both current and former vice presidents came to pay their respects on Thursday, including Kamala Harris, JD Vance, Al Gore and Mike Pence.

© AFP via Getty Images Melania attended Jimmy carter's funeral alongside her husband, Donald Trump

Jimmy Carter was famously a peanut farmer who grew up in Georgia before ascending to the highest seat in the country between 1977 and 1981.

As president, Carter was a fierce advocate for international peace and headed the Panama Canal Treaties. He was also responsible for creating the Department of Education and increased social services during his run.

After his presidency, he continued to advocate for peace and even won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

© Getty Images Also in attendance were Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Joe Biden

At the funeral, Biden delivered the eulogy and praised Carter's incredible character.

"Character, I believe, is destiny. Destiny in our lives, and, quite frankly, destiny in the life of the nation. It's an accumulation of a million things built on character that leads to a good life in a decent country," he said.

"Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me, and through his life, taught me that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold. It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot."