Kris Jenner shares major hair transformation in incredible new pictures

Kris Jenner has shared a brand new look in a series of pictures to celebrate her daughters on International Women’s Day.

In a carousel of snaps on Instagram, one of the pictures showed Kris with a short sharp bob and blunt bangs.

Kris wore a gorgeous heather blue blazer dress with embellishments for the 2022 appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Kris Jenner poses with daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian

The post praised her five daughters for being "beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving" on International Women’s Day.

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch is mom daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, who she welcomed with late husband Robert, and her youngest daughter, Kendall and Kylie, whose father is former track star Caitlyn Jenner.

Khloe and Kim pose for group picture with mom Kris, North and Chicago West, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Mariah Carey and her daughter

"Happy International Women’s Day!" Kris wrote on Instagram alongside the carousel of snaps.

"Every day I am in awe of the incredible women in my life, but especially my beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving daughters. Watching each of them carve their own path, lift each other up and create their own legacies is the greatest gift a mother could ask for.

"You all inspire me beyond words, as business women and as mothers, and I couldn’t be prouder."

Kris' eldest girls with their grandmother MJ

The pictures included pictures of the Kardashian/Jenner girls in promotional pictures for their reality show, and behind-the-scenes snaps of their family moments.

Kris continued: "I’m also so grateful for my mother, who taught me everything about resilience, grace and believing in yourself."

Kris' mom MJ has become a fan favorite, and often appears on their Hulu show The Kardashians. One of the pictures showed Kris' oldest girls and Kris sitting with MJ, and another was a selfie of Kim and MJ.

The Kardashia/Jenner clan pose in front of a Christmas scene

"And for the amazing women I’m lucky enough to call my best friends. Your love, support, and encouragement means everything to me and you continue to show us what women can accomplish when we stand together," Kris concluded.

"What a blessing to be surrounded by so many incredible women. Wishing everyone a happy international women’s day!!!"

There were also pictures of several of Kris' grandchildren including Kim's eldest, North, Kylie's daughter Stormi and Khloe with her daughter True and brother Rob's daughter Dream.

© Instagram Kris has become a businesswoman and momager

Kris also shared posts from L'Oreal, for which Kendall is an ambassador, Kylie's cosmetics brand and Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh, who shared a snap of the daughters in a convertible.

Kris has been praised for her business acumen, taking their family from reality TV to multi-billion dollar businesswomen.

Kourtney is at the helm of wellness brand Lemme, while Kendall's tequila range, 818, is shaking up the alcohol industry as she also makes her mark on the modeling world.

Kim is behind the incredibly successful shapewear brand SKIMS, as well as the beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, which came about following the huge success of Kylie's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics which has also expanded into skincare.

Meanwhile, Khloe's Good American denim range is now one of the best-selling on the market.