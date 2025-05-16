Lauren Sanchez joined Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Kim's mom Kris Jenner for a girl's night out in Paris on May 15. The girl group were seen exiting a car to dine at the restaurant at the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel.

Lauren, who is in the middle of planning her wedding to Jeff Bezos, wore a white double-breasted fur trench coat over a white mini dress.

The all-white outfit hinted at a pre-bachelorette bash for Lauren in the City of Love; she is currently planning her wedding to Jeff Bezos.

Kim mixed-and-matched her colors with navy blue pinstripe form-fitting leggings and a brown bandeau top paired with a brown fur stole, and accessorized with a brown leather belt and a gold chain that fell over her hip, and a matching gold chunky chain.

Katy – who went into space with Lauren in April – wore a pale pink gown with corset-detailing and a large rosette at the bust, and later walked out of the restaurant holding hands with Kris who wore a black velvet turtleneck and black pants.

Michelin stars

There are four restautants in the five-star hotel.

Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc Paris opened on May 15 and is a rooftop haven to enjoy the European summer, while Hakuba is a Michelin-starred Japanese restuarant, Le Tout-Paris is a rassiere also with a Michelin star, and Langosteria offers Italian fine-dining.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff are planning their 2025 wedding

BFFs

Kim and Lauren have cultivated a close friendship in recent years, often spotted attending high-profile events together including the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in February 2025 and vacationing together in luxurious destinations across the world.

"Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up," Kim once revealed to Vogue.

"Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, 'WOW,' or, 'OMG, you look amazing'."

Lauren helped Kim to celebrate 44th birthday in October, sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. Love you, Kim Kardashian," wrote Lauren alongside a sweet snapshot of the two of them together.

© Alamy Stock Photo (From left) Lauren, popstar Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, journalist Gayle King, and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, pose at Launch Site One in West Texas

Space flight

Kim, Kris and Khloe also attended the launch of Lauren’s children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, in 2024, while Kris and Khloe were at the West Texas launch site to cheer on Lauren and Katy Perry, as they took part in an historic all-female space flight.

The crew of Blue Origin's NS-31 blasted off from West Texas on Monday April 14 and after a 11-minute ride, achieved a successful landing.

CBS anchor Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn were all also in the shuttle.

© WWD via Getty Images Jeff and Lauren's wedding will be celeb-filled

Wedding of the year

All are expected to attend Lauren's summer wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The event is shaping up to be the wedding celebration of the year, Lauren's older brother, Paul Sánchez revealing that it will be an event to rival the wedding of King Charles and rival the wedding of King Charles and his-then bride Princess Diana in 1981.

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast. We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's going to be or anything like that," he said.

"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."