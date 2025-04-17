Lauren Sanchez's $7,000 'out of this world' gift from Kardashian-Jenners after space flight

What do you get the girl who just spent 11 minutes in space? A $7,000 Judith Lieber purse.

That's what Lauren Sanchez was gifted by her close friend Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

On Wednesday, April 16, Lauren, 55, took to social media to share the purse which was designed in the shape of an Unidentified Flying Object, writing: "Out of this world."

Judith Lieber purse gifted to Lauren Sanchez

'We are so proud of you!'

Now sold out, the purse retails for $6,995 and features silver baguette and geometric crystals all over, with a black centre covered in stars.

"We love you and are so proud of you!" added Kris as she reshared the post.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Hunt pose for a selfie

A-list accessories

Judith Lieber Couture has found a sizable celebrity following in recent year; Taylor Swift is among those to own a Judith design as she was gifted a microphone-shaped bag by Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and her daughter Gracie.

The purse is available in three crystal-encrusted color variations: silver, gold, and black Hematite, each retailing for $4,995.

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Space support

Both Kris and Khloe were at the West Texas launch site to cheer on Lauren, as well as Katy Perry, CBS anchor Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, all of whom took part in the historic all-female space flight.

The crew of Blue Origin's NS-31 blasted off from West Texas on Monday April 14 and after a 11-minute ride, achieved a successful landing.

Lauren Sanchez shares reel of her journey to Blue Origin flight

"I came back to Earth...but something in me is still up there," Lauren told fans in a social media post that featured a video of the moment zero-gravity took hold during the flight.

"There's a silence in space that somehow made everything feel more alive. I looked down at our planet and felt how fragile and beautiful it all is. And how deeply connected we are," she continued.

"This flight wasn't about escape. It was about perspective. About making space — for wonder, for courage, for anyone who's ever questioned if they belong."

Lauren with fiance Jeff Bezos and Kim at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Celebrity friendships

Kim and Lauren have, in particular, cultivated a close friendship in recent years, often spotted attending high-profile events together including the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner, and vacationing together luxurious destinations across the world.

“Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” Kim once revealed to Vogue. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG, you look amazing.'"

Lauren helped Kim to celebrate 44th birthday in October, sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Kris and Lauren attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023

“Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. Love you, Kim Kardashian,"wrote Lauren alongside a sweet snapshot of the two of them together.

Kim, Kris and Khloe also attended the launch of Lauren’s children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, in 2024.