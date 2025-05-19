Carrie Underwood sends fans 'screaming' over exciting new update

Country music’s golden girl, Carrie Underwood, is celebrating a major career milestone, and she’s doing it in true style.

Just as she wrapped up her glittering Las Vegas residency, Reflection, the multi-platinum artist delighted fans with news of a very special release that pays homage to the album that started it all.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 18 May, the 42-year-old Grammy winner revealed that she’ll be marking the 20th anniversary of her debut album Some Hearts with a stunning collector’s edition vinyl. And by the looks of it, this isn’t just any reissue.

© Getty Images Carrie has sent fans wild with new update

"Thrilled to announce the Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition Vinyl – coming November 14, exclusively at @Target!" Carrie wrote alongside a sneak peek of the brand-new cover artwork. "This release means so much to me, and I can’t wait for you all to see what’s inside."

And she wasn’t exaggerating. The updated edition will include not only a refreshed look but a keepsake photo book, rare live tracks, and what she described as "more surprises" yet to be announced. The announcement sent her fans into overdrive, with thousands flooding the comments section in delight.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Carrie recently ended her Vegas residency

Fans delight

"Childhood me is screaming!" one follower wrote. Another added, "Of course I’ll be pre-ordering!" while others reminisced about listening to the album for the first time nearly two decades ago. Pre-orders go live on Monday, 19 May, with the album officially hitting shelves on 14 November – precisely 20 years to the day Some Hearts was first released in 2005.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Before the announcement, Carrie took her final bow in Las Vegas, closing the curtain on her acclaimed Reflection residency at Resorts World Theatre. Her final performance marked the end of a three-year run filled with powerhouse vocals, glittering gowns and moments of heartfelt connection with fans.

Carrie Underwood on stage at the Opry in Nashville

Incredible journey

"'It’s been an incredible journey," Carrie said in a behind-the-scenes interview with People ahead of her final show. "I have always loved touring, but having the chance to play for an extended period of time in one place has really been satisfying."

As the first artist to headline Resorts World Theatre, Carrie’s residency was nothing short of trailblazing. Debuting in December 2021, Reflection quickly became a signature Vegas experience, combining spectacular visuals with the emotional depth fans have come to expect from the Oklahoma-born singer.

"We always like to bring big production values to our shows, but Reflection really allowed us to take that to a whole new level," she explained. The show featured everything from flying aerial stunts and pyrotechnics to elegant storytelling through her most iconic hits – including Jesus, Take the Wheel and Before He Cheats, both originally featured on Some Hearts.

© WireImage Carrie in the early days of her career

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly two decades since a fresh-faced 22-year-old Carrie captured the hearts of America as the winner of American Idol’s fourth season. That victory led directly to Some Hearts, her debut record which went on to become the best-selling solo female debut in country music history.