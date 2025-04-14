 Carrie Underwood gets emotional as she marks bittersweet ending

Carrie Underwood has taken her final bow in Las Vegas, closing the curtain on her beloved Reflection residency with one final powerhouse performance.

The country superstar, 42, officially wrapped her run at the Resorts World Theatre over the weekend, marking the end of a three-year residency that captured the spirit of Vegas with every high note, sparkling costume and dazzling stage effect.

Reflection first opened in December 2021, with Carrie becoming the very first artist to headline the venue.

© WireImage Carrie Underwood has finished her 3 year residency

Across 72 performances, the show became a fan favorite, drawing audiences from around the world who were eager to experience Carrie's greatest hits and high-octane showmanship up close.

With a setlist that featured anthems like "Cowboy Casanova," "Before He Cheats" and the show-stopping "Church Bells," Carrie’s final concert was a triumphant celebration of a journey that began more than three years ago.

© Getty Carrie Underwood attends NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry

"I have always loved touring, but having the chance to play for an extended period of time in one place has really been satisfying," Carrie told People in the days leading up to her last performance. "I love that we get to do this show for people who have come to Las Vegas from all over the world."

She added, "We always like to bring big production values to our show, but Reflection really allowed us to take that to a new level."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Carrie Underwood recently celebrated her 42nd birthday

And that she did. The show was a spectacle from start to finish, filled with mirror illusions, sequined outfits, pyrotechnics and towering set pieces that transformed the stage into a wonderland of light and sound.

Every detail felt deliberately designed to reflect the evolution of Carrie’s career, from her humble American Idol beginnings to her current status as one of country music’s most revered performers.

Carrie Underwood on stage at the Opry in Nashville

But for all its glam and grandeur, Reflection also offered its fair share of heartfelt moments. Carrie addressed the audience with genuine emotion during her final performance, reflecting on the journey that brought her to Las Vegas and the path that lies ahead.

"We are extremely blessed to be able to be on this stage," she said to a cheering crowd, nodding to her band. "There are so many turns of events I know in my life, and I’m sure in these guys’ lives, that only God could have opened those doors and got me to the next place."

"It’s been really incredible to be on that roller coaster ride, and definitely recognize that it's all Him and just all blessings," she continued. "It has been an absolute honor to get to be on this stage. From all of us, we are so blessed. I’m gonna be reflecting on all that we’ve done here with you guys."

The final show was electric but deeply moving. Though Carrie kept her emotions in check for most of the night, her voice caught ever so slightly as she performed her closing number, the soul-stirring "Something in the Water."