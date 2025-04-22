Carrie Underwood stuns fans with her ultra-toned physique in pink mini dress

Carrie Underwood has never looked better than in her latest American Idol outfit, which saw the singer don a stunning pink mini dress that perfectly showcased her toned legs.

The dress featured intricate embellishments with sparkling beadwork, sequins and gold detailing, along with a sheer mesh bodice and a halter neck.

Carrie's look saw beaded fringe details falling from the skirt and waistline, giving it a touch of flapper flair.

She added gold platform heels and a decorative gold hairpiece in her voluminous blonde locks to complete the outfit.

"#CUonIDOL right now!" she captioned the post. Her fans took to the comments to rave about her incredible look, with one saying she had the "best legs in Hollywood" while another added, "Pink is definitely your color."

"So so gorgeous!" wrote another, while a fourth exclaimed, “QUEEEEEEEN."

Staying in shape

© Instagram Carrie looked sensational in the pink mini dress

The blonde bombshell has always maintained a svelte figure, sharing with Today.com that she finds time to exercise when she can amid her busy schedule.

"I mean, just like everybody else, you fit it in. You fit in fitness wherever you can, right?" she said.

"Some mornings I get to have a good long workout, some mornings it's a quick walk and some mornings, it's nothing."

© Instagram The mother of two is a fan of interval training to stay in shape

Her preferred form of exercise is circuit training, combining strength, resistance and high-intensity cardio.

"The most important thing is just to get moving," she added. "It's all about just doing anything you can, you know whether it's going for a walk or even playing outside with your kids — then it's double duty: you get to play with them, they get to play with you and you get to be active."

The "Before He Cheats" singer shares her sons Isaiah and Jacob with her husband Mike Fisher.

The vegetarian lifestyle

© Instagram The American Idol judge has been vegetarian for many years

As for her diet, Carrie tries to stick to fruits, vegetables, nuts and eggs, and has been a vegetarian for years. "Overall, keeping things as simple as possible is always the best," she told the outlet.

"We live in a world right now where everything is ultra-processed and it seems like the easiest thing is to grab fast food."

"Things that are very simple and nutritious, you'll never go wrong with that," she continued. "I feel like that's the best for your body and it makes you feel the best and then you can put your best foot forward.”

Coming full circle

© WireImage Carrie wrapped her Vegas residency after three years

This marks Carrie's first season as a judge on Idol, 20 years after she shot to fame for winning the fourth season of the show. Speaking on Good Morning America, she explained how she had come full circle by joining Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel.

"I mean it feels like home," she said. "There are so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help."

She also wrapped up her Las Vegas residency in April, after three years of performances at the Resorts World Theatre and 72 shows.

