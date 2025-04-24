Carrie Underwood reads 'shocker' diary confession - see the incredible video

Carrie Underwood took a heartfelt trip down memory lane this week, opening up to fans about her journey on American Idol by sharing some touching diary entries from her time as a contestant back in 2005.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie posted a warm, intimate video, reading directly from her personal journal from nearly two decades ago.

The clip brought back sweet memories of her early days in the competition, giving fans a rare glimpse into the emotions she experienced as a young hopeful chasing her dream of stardom.

Smiling warmly as she revisited her younger self, Carrie began by reading an entry written just after performing the powerful rock ballad "Alone" by Heart - one of her standout moments during Season 4 of American Idol.

"I, despite my mile-high hair, did a wonderful job tonight," Carrie read aloud, chuckling affectionately at her younger self's playful honesty.

She continued to share how the judges reacted to her performance, reflecting on their praise with obvious pride. "All the judges praised me," she recounted from her journal. But it was the comments from the notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell that really left her stunned.

"Simon told me that I was not just the girl to beat, but the person to beat," she read, clearly still moved by that powerful moment. "He then went on to make a prediction that I would not only win the AI competition, but I would sell more albums than any other American Idol [winner] has."

Even back then, Carrie admitted, she was completely taken aback by Simon’s faith in her potential. "I mean, I know that Simon loves me, but that was a total shocker!" she wrote at the time, expressing genuine surprise at his ambitious prediction.

For longtime fans, Simon’s bold prediction wasn't shocking at all. Carrie’s breathtaking performances week after week had already convinced many viewers she was destined for stardom. Watching the video, fans flooded her Instagram comments with loving support and nostalgia.

One enthusiastic follower wrote: "Some people were just born to be a star. It is truly a gift."

Another fan added, affectionately, "And he was right! You’ve changed so many lives."

A third echoed the sentiments, saying: "Simon was right, he knew you were gonna be a star—so proud of you."

Since those early days, Carrie has proven Simon Cowell’s words incredibly accurate. After winning American Idol in 2005, she quickly soared to become one of the most successful country artists of all time.

Her debut album, "Some Hearts", became a global sensation, earning her Grammy Awards, millions in sales, and countless devoted fans worldwide.