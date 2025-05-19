Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock looks so different in throwback photo

Charlie Dimmock is best known to modern audiences as one of the friendly and knowledgeable presenters on Garden Rescue. But long-time fans of the BBC’s gardening programmes will remember when she first shot to fame on Ground Force in the late 1990s.

The 57-year-old has enjoyed a long and varied career in horticulture, with nearly 30 years of broadcasting under her belt. But one resurfaced photo from her early TV days has left fans saying the same thing — she looks totally different.

Throwback photo surprises fans

© Shutterstock This throwback images of Charlie Dimmock has delighted fans

A recently resurfaced photo from Charlie’s early days on Ground Force has caught the attention of fans online. The image, which shows her with shorter hair and a noticeably youthful look, has sparked plenty of nostalgic comments.

“She looks so different!” wrote one viewer. “I can’t believe how much time has passed — still one of my favourites on TV.”

Others shared similar sentiments, praising her for staying true to her roots.

"She’s always been brilliant — proper gardener, no nonsense," another fan added.

© ITV Charlie Dimmock on Love Your Weekend

Charlie continues to play a key role on Garden Rescue, sharing expert gardening tips and design inspiration with viewers around the country.

Although she remains guarded about her private life, Charlie's work in horticulture continues to speak for itself.

And whether fans remember her best from her Ground Force days or her current work on Garden Rescue, there’s no denying her place as one of Britain’s most recognisable gardening personalities.

From garden centre to BBC favourite

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Charlie and Alan at Chelsea Flower Show

Charlie’s career began after she completed her horticulture studies and landed a role at Romsey Garden Centre in Hampshire. It was there that she met TV producer John Thornicroft, who would go on to cast her in Ground Force.

Five years later, she made her first appearance on the BBC show alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh.

Early fame and unexpected attention

© Tony Sapiano/Shutterstock Charlie Dimmock, Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh

The format was simple: the team would transform garden spaces for deserving individuals, often under tight deadlines and with emotional pay-offs. But Charlie’s rise to fame wasn’t only down to her gardening skills.

Her relaxed approach and trademark style caught viewers’ attention. In a 2014 interview, she said: "It was all very silly. I remember Esther Rantzen said to me, 'You'll be referred to as the bra-less one for the rest of your life.'"

She added: "People still comment on it to me. Some of them are male fans, some of them are female."

Strong on-screen friendships

© Spun Gold TV Chris Hull, Flo Headlam, Charlie Dimmock, Lee Burkhill on Garden Rescue

Charlie, Alan and Tommy formed a close working relationship that lasted throughout their time on the programme.

Speaking to the Warrington Guardian in 2016, she recalled how their dynamic evolved: "When we first started filming we were polite to each other for the first two series but by the third series we were like family," she said.

"My main memory of Ground Force was laughing lots. It was the same team week in, week out, as well as the same production and crew."

Relationship history and personal life

© BBC Charlie Dimmock and The Rich Brothers

During the Ground Force era, Charlie was in a long-term relationship with viticulturist John Mushet, whom she had met in New Zealand. That relationship ended following a brief romance with Ground Force microphone operator Andy Simmons in 2001.

Speaking about that period in 2002, she said: "I don’t see Andy anymore, but I don’t regret what happened."

Charlie added: "John and I had been together for a long time so when we split up I relied heavily on family and close friends."

She has remained private about her personal life since, but said in 2014: "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point."

11 years away from television

© Spun Gold TV/Declan Tyldesley/BBC Charlie Dimmock on Garden Rescue

After Ground Force ended in 2005, Charlie stepped away from mainstream TV for over a decade. But she never stopped working.

"People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she told Radio Times. "That doesn't happen, because we all have mortgages to pay."

She said she kept busy working in gardens, giving demonstrations, and appearing at flower shows and on cruises.

Garden Rescue return

© Spun Gold TV, BBC Charlie Dimmock returns on Garden Rescue

In 2016, Charlie returned to TV as one of the stars of Garden Rescue, a daytime show that sees designers compete to create the best garden transformations.

Initially working alongside The Rich Brothers, Charlie now appears on the show with fellow presenters Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull.

Discussing the show’s appeal, Charlie previously told The Express: "We all tease each other terribly and there’s always fun on and off camera. We do have fun."

Garden Rescue airs weekdays on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.