American Pie star completely unrecognisable to fans in new interview

More than two decades after she shot to global fame as the sweet and sharp-tongued Vicky Lathum in American Pie, Tara Reid is sparking debate among fans.

The 49-year-old actress recently sat down for an interview that has sparked widespread conversation online, not just for what she said, but for how dramatically different she now looks.

Many took to the comments section to express their surprise at her transformed appearance. "That’s… I mean… I hope she is ok," one wrote, while another simply commented, "Wow. She looks so different."

© Frazer Harrison Tara appearance often sparks debate

Tara speaks out

In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Inquisitor, the star directly addressed the long-standing speculation that has surrounded her health and body image, hitting back at rumours with a quiet, firm clarity.

"I have no anorexia and never have," she said. "And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not going to happen. And I love food too much."

"Anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong," she continued. "Leave me alone. Pick on me for something else, but not on those two things."

© WireImage Tara Reid in 2012

American Pie days

It’s a statement that resonated with many fans who’ve followed her journey since those blockbuster American Pie days.

At just 23 years old, Tara was catapulted into fame alongside co-stars Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, and Seann William Scott when the film premiered in 1999. Its risqué humour and relatable coming-of-age themes quickly made it a pop culture juggernaut, with Tara’s character, the no-nonsense, college-bound Vicky, cementing her status as one of the era’s breakout stars.

© Steve Granitz Tara Reid at an event in 2023

But with fame came a level of scrutiny that would follow her for the next two decades. "It’s frustrating when people still say these things after all these years," she admitted. "It becomes part of a narrative that’s impossible to shake."

And while some social media users voiced concern about her appearance, others rallied to her defence."She was great in those movies. Good for her for still going," one fan commented. "Hollywood would eat me alive."