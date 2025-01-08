Exclusive: Alan Titchmarsh discusses Ground Force return with former co-star Charlie Dimmock

Alan Titchmarsh has spoken about whether or not he would be tempted to bring back popular TV show Ground Force alongside his former co-star Charlie Dimmock.

The 75-year-old appeared on the garden makeover series with fellow gardener Charlie and builder and landscaper Tommy Walsh. He led the team as they treated homeowners to a surprise garden transformation.

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Charlie and Alan at Chelsea Flower Show

The show, which was first broadcast by the BBC in 1997, ran for an impressive 12 series during which time it was also moved across from BBC One to BBC Two.

At its peak, the show brought in an average of 12 million viewers. Alan left the show in 2002, three years before the series was cancelled for "reaching the end of its natural life".

© Shutterstock The Ground Force team in 2000

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the gardener and broadcast star spoke about whether there's any chance we'll ever see a revival of the much-loved show.

When asked whether he'd bring back Ground Force alongside Charlie, Alan said: "I think Ground Force is very much of its time. We both loved it. We've both moved on since, so I think it's nice to keep Ground Force where it was."

Alan went on to praise Charlie, highlighting her current role on Garden Rescue which she presents alongside the Rich brothers.

© Spun Gold TV, BBC Charlie Dimmock on Garden Rescue

"We still keep in touch with one another, I'm very fond of Charlie," he revealed. "She does great work with Garden Rescue, and we had some record figures yesterday morning for Love Your Weekend. It's amazing the loyalty that the Sunday morning series has built up.

"But again, I wanted to do something in that slot that wasn't cookery and wasn't politics, which is all you could sort of have on a Sunday morning, and we've done it."

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock on Love Your Weekend

Charlie has also spoken about her time on the show and the close bond she formed with Alan and Tommy. During a 2016 interview with Warrington Guardian, the garden designer explained that after the first two seasons, the trio became "like family".

"When we first started filming we were polite to each other for the first two series but by the third series we were like family," she explained.

© Getty Images The Ground Force team at the TRIC Awards in London

"My main memory of Ground Force was laughing [a lot]. It was the same team week in, week out, as well as the same production and crew. You know what it's like when you work with a team of people and you get on."

Meanwhile, during a 2014 interview, Charlie echoed Alan's thoughts regarding a possible reunion. "I love working with them but it's been and gone!" she admitted.