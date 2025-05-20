Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Garden Rescue star Arit Anderson's private life off-screen – including husband we've never seen
Arit Anderson in a patterned dress at the BRIT Awards© Jeff Spicer/WireImage

The former Gardener's World presenter is at the Chelsea Flower Show

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Arit Anderson has returned to our screens as the professional garden designer fronts the coverage for the Chelsea Flower Show.

The talented horticulturist rose to fame on shows like Gardeners' World and Garden Rescue, so when it comes to flowers, she certainly knows her stuff! The competition holds a special place in Arit's heart, with the star previously scooping awards at the show back in 2013.

However, when it comes to her personal life, much of that remains a mystery, with the presenter preferring to keep her life away from the spotlight.

Arit Anderson with her arm around Mary Berry© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I
The presenter is a regular at the Chelsea Flower Show

Here's all you need to know…

Husband

Arit has been married to husband Scott for a number of years and the couple live together in Isleworth, London. It's not known how the couple met or when they first started dating as Arit prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Arit Anderson in a denim jacket in a garden© News and Pictures/Shutterstock
The star keeps her personal life out of the spotlight

While she's never shared snaps of her husband on her Instagram page, she previously revealed that he's been supporting her throughout lockdown and lent a helping hand during filming in their expansive garden.

Thanking him – and his children – for their assistance on a recent project, she wrote: "And then my family, my partner and stepchildren who have worked hard behind the scenes and who pressed 'play', amongst so much more who were key to making the show happen."

Children

While Arit does not have children of her own, she's a doting step-mum to Scott's two children from a previous relationship, Harvey and Freya.

Two children sitting on an outside table© BBC
The star is an incredibly proud stepmother

The two youngsters have clearly taken after their green-fingered step mum and share her love for gardening. They even appeared in an episode of Gardeners' World where they opened up about what they were growing in the garden.

Freya said at the time: "I've been planting quite a lot lately, for example, I've been planting potatoes, onions and cucumber. Planting the vegetables was really lovely because I've never done it before."

Family

Arit Anderson surrounded by plants© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Arit revealed how her sister got her into gardening

Arit hasn't spoken much about her family, but the star has four sisters and a brother. Speaking of sister Michele in 2020, she reflected: "One thing I noted about my sister, when she came to help me, was even when [she had her] bum in the air and grafting away, I could sideways glance and note that her mascara was still intact, and the faded imprint of lipstick would be on her lips. Who said there couldn't be a bit of glamour when working in a garden?"

WATCH: Garden Rescue star reveals new project

