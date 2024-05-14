Garden Rescue's one hidden condition for participants on the show

The BBC's popular gardening show Garden Rescue sees a team of top designers, including Charlie Dimmock, set out to transform lacklustre outdoor spaces into their client's dream garden. But did you know there's one condition participants have to meet to secure a place on the programme that viewers don't see on camera?

According to one former contestant, there are "certain requirements" guests must fulfil. Taking to TikTok, the participant said per The Sun: "You have to show proof of at least £3,000 to spare on the garden transformation because it comes out of your pocket."

© Spun Gold TV Chris Hull, Flo Headlam, Charlie Dimmock, Lee Burkhill appear on Garden Rescue

They added that while the makeover comes with a cost, the assistance and knowledge provided by the team of experts is "invaluable".

For those unfamiliar with the BBC show, it sees a crack team of garden designers compete against each other to create incredible gardens across the UK.

© Mackenzie Hanifan According to a former participant, guests have to have £3,000 to spare on the garden transformation

Charlie has fronted the show since it began in 2016. She first hosted the programme with Harry and David Rich, aka 'The Rich Brothers', before their departure in 2021.

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock first hosted Garden Rescue with the Rich Brothers

Fellow presenter Arit Anderson also stepped down at the time, with the BBC confirming the news in a statement that read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

While the reason for their departures wasn't explained, the trio made room for three new experts, Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull, who joined Charlie from season seven onwards.

© BBC The Rich Brothers appeared on the show from 2016 until 2021

Alex McLead, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, said at the time: "I am so excited to welcome Lee, Chris and Flo to our Garden Rescue family and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy their fantastic garden designs.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to Harry, David and Arit whose passion and creativity have made the show what it is today."

Prior to Garden Rescue, Charlie took an 11-year break from television. During that time, she continued to work as a gardener at dementia homes, flower shows and on cruises.

© Spun Gold TV/Declan Tyldesley/BBC Charlie took an 11-year break from TV before appearing on Garden Rescue

"I've been busy. At the end of the day I do have a real job. I'm a gardener. I do garden design," she told RadioTimes.com.

The presenter also dispelled the rumour that she took a TV hiatus to come to terms with the loss of her mother and stepfather in the Boxing Day tsunami of 2004.

"No, no, that's not true at all," she clarified. "Ground Force just finished. It had been a long time doing gardens in the same format. The budget on the programme was actually quite small and there's only so much you can do... with gravel."