Inside Gayle King's net worth as 13-year career with CBS hangs in the balance

Gayle King has graced screens in the early a.m. on CBS Mornings for over a decade now – but that long-standing chapter may soon be coming to a close. The host, who began her role at the Tiffany network alongside Charlie Ross and Norah O'Donnell in 2012, will be looking to renew her contract come September time.

However, with a reported salary exceeding $10 million, the 70-year-old’s future at the network remains uncertain as CBS Mornings grapples with declining ratings. The host's salary had been reduced from $13 million the year prior ahead of her new one-year deal.

© Getty Images Gayle King has worked at the network for 13 years

As Gayle's position on the show hangs in the balance, HELLO! takes a closer look at her impressive net worth after a 13-year stint at the network.

Gayle's net worth

The three time Emmy Award-winning journalist's net worth exceeds her career in news and is made up of her numerous business endeavours and lucrative investments. Gayle was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019.

© Getty Images Gayle King’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million

As of 2025, Gayle King’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million. The television star has a media empire that includes her radio show, podcasting, magazine contributions, book sales and digital presence.

She also boasts a luxurious real estate portfolio and resides in a sprawling penthouse in Midtown Manhattan that was worth $7.1million back in 2008. The home features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and covers a huge 2,530 square feet. Gayle's properties include a beach house in Malibu, a condo in Miami, and a farmhouse in upstate New York. She previously sold a property in Greenwich, Connecticut, for a reported $3 million.

Business endeavors

Gayle has a long-standing business relationship with Oprah Winfrey and serves as editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine and Oprah Daily on digital and print platforms. Gayle also helped launch Oprah's Book Club initiative.

© Monica Schipper Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

The star is also a New York Times bestselling author and published Note to Self: Inspiring Words From Inspiring People in 2018. And it isn't only television that Gayle has made her mark on – she co-hosted The Gayle King Show on SiriusXM radio.

Marriage

© Getty Gayle King and son Will Bumpus

Gayle tied the knot to attorney general William Bumpus in 1982 and the couple had an 11-year marriage. During this time, they welcomed two children – son Williams Bumpus Jr. and daughter Kirby. The former couple separated in 1993 and the journalist has yet to have another public relationship.