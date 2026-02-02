Gayle King stuns in gold metallic dress at the Grammys

Gayle King brought understated glamour to the red carpet as she arrived at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, delivering a fashion moment that felt confident, elegant and unmistakably her.

The veteran broadcaster, 71, stunned in a sleeveless metallic gown that blended warm gold tones with rich red accents, catching the light with every step. The high-neck silhouette skimmed her figure beautifully, while the fluid, floor-length cut added drama without overwhelming her frame.

© Getty Images Gayle at the 68th GRAMMY Awards

Gayle completed the look with open-toe heels, stacked silver bangles and a gold clutch, striking the perfect balance between statement-making and refined. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in a smooth, softly layered bob, while natural, glowing makeup let her signature smile take centre stage.

Gayle's appearance at the Grammys came as part of the night's wider celebration of music, culture and storytelling – worlds she has long moved through with ease.

© Getty Images Gayle's stunning gold metallic dress turned heads on the red carpet

Best known as a co-host of CBS Mornings and editor-at-large at O, The Oprah Magazine, Gayle has built a career defined by credibility, warmth and journalistic rigour. From hard-hitting political interviews to deeply personal conversations with artists, actors and global figures, she has spent decades shaping the way stories are told – and who gets to tell them.

Gayle has had a decades-long friendship with Oprah Winfrey. The pair have been inseparable since meeting in the 1970s, and their bond – marked by loyalty, humour and mutual respect – has become one of the most celebrated friendships in media. Together, they've navigated careers, personal milestones and public scrutiny, often crediting each other as pillars of support.

© Getty Images Gayle looked chic and relaxed

The two leading ladies of TV have been friends for nearly five decades. They first met as up-and-coming journalists back in 1976 while working for WJZ-TV in Baltimore, where Gayle was a production assistant and Oprah was the co-anchor for the six o'clock news.

"We became friends that first night because for the first time, I met somebody who I felt was like me," Gayle recalled in the 2006 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. "I'd never met anybody like that. Certainly not another Black girl. I grew up in an all-white community."

© Getty Images At 71, Gayle still looks incredible

While Gayle tends to keep her personal life private, she has spoken openly about embracing every stage of life with confidence and curiosity – an outlook that was reflected in her Grammys appearance. Radiant, relaxed and clearly enjoying the moment, she reminded onlookers that style isn't about chasing trends, but about knowing who you are.