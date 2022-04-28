Gayle King speaks openly about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey as she reveals disaster led to it The two are as close as it gets

Not only is Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey's nearly 50 year friendship enviable by millions of friends out there, the way they met is truly out of a Hallmark movie.

The two were recently highlighted in People's Beautiful Issue, which included a segment all about celebrity best friends, also featuring Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria, and Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer.

The two television personalities have been each other's biggest supporters for decades, having met when they were both starting off as reporters, and have grown themselves, and their careers, side by side.

They explained how Oprah, then 22, was working in Baltimore, Maryland, as a news anchor at WJZ-TV, and Gayle, who was 21, was a production assistant and writer at the radio station.

The Selma actress made the first move, looking out for the CBS host when a major snowstorm was coming, offered her a ride and an invitation to stay at her place for the night.

After talking all night long, Gayle still remembers to this day the purple dress with a scoop neck and bell sleeves that her best friend let her borrow as they headed in to work the following morning.

The pair opened up to the magazine about all they have in common, and how they differ, revealing how the morning show host is an extrovert and keen on going out, while the Oscar winning media mogul is the opposite, and loves spending time at home.

"People will find this hard to believe, but we've never had a serious argument," Oprah confessed, as they detailed how much they trust and value each other, even when they deal one another blunt truths.

Most heartwarming of all, the duo proved just how admirable their friendship is, admitting that they constantly have people coming up to them with their own best friends, telling them: "This is my Oprah," or: "This is my Gayle."

They perfectly understand what they mean by that, and Gayle endearingly said: "It's one of the biggest compliments."

