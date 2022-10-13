Gayle King's mind-blowing $7.1m Manhattan penthouse needs to be seen to be believed The CBS Mornings star's colorful home is so unexpected

Gayle King is the proud owner of some seriously enviable New York real estate!

The CBS Mornings star lives in a sprawling penthouse in Midtown Manhattan which she picked up for a whopping $7.1million back in 2008 – so you can only imagine how much it's worth today. The 67-year-old's home boasts three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and covers a huge 2,530 square feet.

According to a previous listing, Gayle's master bedroom features an incredible en-suite bathroom with a spa tub and separate glass shower. It also has three walk-in closets. The unit features 12-foot ceilings, gorgeous walnut flooring, and a kitchen with all Viking appliances.

Outside is just as luxurious. The residence features a 750 square foot wrap-around terrace that is perfect for outdoor entertaining and that provides views that stretch from the George Washington Bridge, over Central Park, west towards New Jersey, and south to the glittering towers of Midtown.

Gayle gave fans a tour of her home back in 2011 on the Nate Berkus show, revealing at the time that she had painted the ceiling of every room a different color because that's what her BFF Oprah Winfrey said to do.

Gayle shared a peek inside her colorful home during lockdown

Gayle gave fans a glimpse at her eclectic decor taste earlier this year when she shared that she had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Funny how all the things on ones to do list … don’t seem so important when you actually get COVID…" At least she had a super chic living space to isolate in!

Gayle has a colourful interior design taste

The TV star also shared several peeks inside her abode during lockdown when she was forced to work on both CBS This Morning and O, The Oprah Magazine – where she is editor-at-large – from home.

Posting several behind-the-scenes photos from her home studio set-up in one of her family rooms, Gayle revealed her quirky taste which includes bright yellow sofas and clashing furnishings, wood-paneled cabinets, and floors covered in multi-patterned rugs.

Gayle's home has had a colorful update since 2011

There are also hundreds of books displayed and almost as many framed photos hanging on the walls.

Captioning the telling photos, Gayle penned: "Look ma no shoes & I'm making a mess in the family room. Broadcasting from home has its perks I guess... but I miss EVERYBODY! Also know the importance of stay home save lives. Bare bones crew is small but mighty... thanx Kenton! Eneida! Andre! & Alexis!"

