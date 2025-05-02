Heidi Klum leads the best dressed at star-studded King's Trust Global Gala

The fourth annual King's Trust Gala lit up New York City with an unforgettable evening of fashion, philanthropy, and star power. The high-profile event brought together A-listers and changemakers on Thursday in support of The King's Trust's global mission.

The charity, which now operates in 25 countries, has helped more than 1.2 million young people with their dreams surrounding education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Of course, all eyes were on the red carpet, where some of Hollywood's brightest stars delivered jaw-dropping fashion moments for us to swoon over.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum The 51-year-old nailed the slouched look with a striking all-black oversized suit made of silk. Her wide-leg trousers draped loosely on the ground and matched her jacket, which fell to the mid-thigh with a plunging neckline. She wore her signature blonde locks straight down past her shoulders and opted for a dramatic smokey-eye look.

© Getty Images Leni Klum Heidi's model daughter looked incredible in an ethereal black gown that perfectly accentuated her lithe figure. She epitomized gothic glamour in the dress, which was adorned with delicate beadwork and lace embroidery, with the sheer material falling to the floor. The gown had a high neckline and long sleeves with a built-in corset, and she paired the look with a sleek bun that highlighted her defined bone structure. Leni wore dramatic eye makeup, just like her mother.

© Getty Images Charlotte Tilbury Everyone's favorite makeup guru was showstopping in a form-fitting gown adorned with intricate patterns. The black and silver dress featured a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline and short, tasseled sleeves to add a touch of texture.

Her signature fiery hair was worn in beachy waves down past her shoulders and she added stacks of bracelets and necklaces to complete the stunning outfit.

© Getty Images Gayle King The TV star was glowing in a floor-length yellow gown with intricate floral patterns embroidered on it. The sleeveless dress featured pockets around the hips, and went perfectly with Gayle's sleek red bob. She added a gold clutch and wore gold bracelets for the event.

© WireImage Teyana Taylor The multi-hyphenate star wore an eye-catching ensemble that proved she will always be a style icon. Teyana donned a long, structured coat-style dress in a striking zebra print with asymmetrical draping across the shoulders, creating a cape-like effect.

She cinched her waist with a wide black belt with gold chains hanging from it, and added stiletto boots to finish. The star wore large drop earrings and kept her makeup glam with dramatic lashes and a nude lip.

© WireImage Helena Christensen The Danish model looked effervescent in a stunning, floor-length gown in a soft, dusty rose color. The dress featured a strapless sweetheart neckline with delicate ruffles across the bodice. The voluminous skirt saw layers of flowing, sheer fabric with a small train fanning out behind her. Helena wore her dark auburn hair down in dramatic layers, with a glam makeup look rounded out with a smokey eye.

© Getty Images Nicole Ari Parker The actress and model stunned in a dramatic, all-black ensemble that featured a dress that fell to her mid-thigh and a large, voluminous cape flowing down to the floor. Nicole added strappy black heels to the look, as well as a simple black clutch. She wore her blonde locks cropped short in beachy waves that fell to just above her shoulders.

© WireImage Brooks Nader Brooks wore a bold gown for the occasion, showcasing her svelte figure in a floor-length, fitted black dress with a plunging neckline and sheer panels at the waist. The model added a dramatic black choker and a black bracelet, with her brown-blonde hair worn in an elegant updo complete with a single face-framing section.