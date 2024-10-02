Gwen Stefani reveals why she really 'fell in love' with Blake Shelton in candid confession

No one makes Gwen Stefani as happy as Blake Shelton does.

The couple celebrated their third year wedding anniversary earlier this year, and this year also marked the 11th year anniversary since they first met on The Voice, in 2013.

And while to fans of the pair there's no doubt about what makes them "couple goals," the "Underneath It All" singer recently gave more insight into just what it is about her hubby that keeps her head over heels.

Gwen, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Bouquet, was asked by host Jennifer Hudson what is something that Blake does that "reminds you of why you fell in love."

It didn't take long for Gwen to come up with an answer, as she shared: "The thing about Blake is that you will never get through a day without laughing."

She continued: "It doesn't even matter what's going on, the guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart."

© Getty Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015

"He just makes you happier every single day," she emphasized, noting that "laughter" is the only daily reminder she needs.

Gwen and Blake met when she started filming her first season of The Voice in April of 2013, two months after she had given birth to son Apollo, now ten. Recently speaking of the transformative time in her life on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, she said: "That was the second miracle," of her joining The Voice, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."

© Getty The couple married in 2021

When the two first met, they were both still married, Gwen to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares Apollo as well as sons Kingston, 18, and Zuma, 16, and Blake to Miranda Lambert. They both went through divorces in early 2015, and started dating later that year.

© Getty They have collaborated musically several times

They announced their engagement in October 2020, sharing a photo on Instagram inside the chapel at their Oklahoma ranch, where they are largely based today, and where they tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

© Getty Blake is a stepdad to Gwen's three sons

Earlier this year, after a flurry of false speculation that the two were splitting up spread, Gwen declared during a conversation with Nylon: "The truth is I am in love with my best friend."

She added: "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," and ultimately emphasized: "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something… It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."