Gwen Stefani shares loved-up photo with Blake Shelton from celebratory weekend

It is a celebratory time for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

On Thursday, the "Underneath It All" singer rang in her 55th trip around the sun, with her hubby Blake by her side.

Moreover, in addition to her birthday, it's an extra exciting time for the The Voice judge, who is gearing up for the release of her fifth studio album, Bouquet, her first since 2016's This Is What The Truth Feels, out November 15.

Following the celebratory weekend, Gwen took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo featuring Blake. In the heartwarming snap, both are smiling ear-to-ear, and Blake has his arms wrapped around Gwen.

"@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!!" the No Doubt frontwoman wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"So happy to see Gwen loved on so hard — what she's always deserved," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You're beautiful together, my favorite couple in history," and: "Omg the cutest ever ever ever," as well as: "You both deserve this happiness so much — thank god you found each other."

© Instagram Gwen and Blake seemed to celebrate at their Oklahoma ranch

Gwen and Blake met when she started filming her first season of The Voice in April of 2013, started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she was asked by host Jennifer Hudson what is something that Blake does that "reminds you of why you fell in love."

© Instagram The singer shared a glimpse of her celebrations

It didn't take long for her to come up with an answer, as she shared: "The thing about Blake is that you will never get through a day without laughing."

© Getty Gwen and Blake have been married for three years

She continued: "It doesn't even matter what's going on, the guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart," adding: "He just makes you happier every single day," and that "laughter" is the only daily reminder she needs.

© Getty Gwen and Blake with her three sons

When the couple first met, they were both still married, Gwen to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, ten, and Blake to Miranda Lambert, both of whom they divorced in 2015.

Earlier this year, Gwen said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast about the transformative time in her life that was joining The Voice: "That was the second miracle," of her joining the show, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant [with Apollo]. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."