Olly Murs breaks silence after abrupt Glasgow concert exit and cancels more shows

Olly Murs has broken his silence after walking off from stage during his Glasgow concert on Thursday night, subsequently announcing the cancellation of his upcoming shows in Birmingham and Manchester due to illness.

The singer, 41, who had to cut his Glasgow performance short after half an hour, has revealed he is suffering from a respiratory infection that has affected his voice.

Taking to Instagram, Olly shared a photo of himself looking understandably downcast, giving a thumbs down to the camera.

© Instagram Olly Murs shared this picture with his message

In a heartfelt caption, the pop star addressed his fans directly. "Never expected to be writing this today [sad face emoji]," he began.

"To everyone in Glasgow last night, I want to start by saying sorry. What happened last night has never happened to me before and I'm truly gutted and upset about it. In 15 years I've never had to leave the stage after 30 minutes into a show, but my voice was failing me.

"I was panicking and worrying on what to do which gave me no choice but to address it. The thought of upsetting people and letting you the fans down has hit me hard today. Speaking in front of you last night and seeing people upset was hard to see but from the bottom of my heart I'm sorry but I had to put my health first x."

© Getty Olly Murs performs ahead of The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester United

He then apologised to fans in other cities, writing: "To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I'm deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend.

"I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48-hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal chords. I've been having the best time on this tour and I'm so sorry to let my fans down, I'm hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15-year celebratory tour with a bang."

© Instagram A photo of Olly, his wife Amelia and baby Madi

Olly also assured fans about refunds, stating: "All fans will be refunded directly from their point of purchase. This will happen automatically over the next week. X."

He concluded his message with a personal note: "Sorry again for this, I love you guys and I think anyone that knows me knows how much I love being on stage and performing. I’m hurting big time. O xx."

Fans were quick to respond, with many sending their well wishes. One wrote: "Absolutely cannot be helped, your health comes first. Gutted I won't get to see the best show yet again though. On the bright side, me and the girls already in Manchester are on the pints already!"

Another said: "Aww olly, so gutted for you as you can see how much fun you are having on this tour. Rest up and we will be waiting when you are fighting fit to go again."