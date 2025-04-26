Olly Murs says he is 'devastated' after 'letting fans down'

Olly Murs has shared his disappointment after cancelling two concerts at the last minute, leaving fans devastated.

The singer, 40, revealed he had no choice but to postpone his Hull and Brighton gigs due to a severe stomach bug affecting his team.

He shared the news on Instagram, apologising sincerely and promising to reschedule the dates as soon as possible.

Olly Murs shares heartfelt apology

© Instagram Olly Murs forced to cancel two gigs

Taking to Instagram Stories, Olly told his fans he was struggling with gastroenteritis, which had rapidly spread through his band and crew.

He wrote: "I hate that I have to write this & really so sorry to let you guys down, but unfortunately, we are having to reschedule our next two shows in Brighton & Hull."

Explaining further, Olly added: "The gastroenteritis bug I had last night is currently ripping through our band and crew, which makes it impossible to put on a show for you."

"We'll be taking a break for 48 hours to ensure everyone can be fit and healthy for the remainder of the tour," he assured fans.

Thanking them for their patience, he concluded: "Thank you for understanding and we're working hard to bring you news of our rescheduled dates as soon as we can. Love Olly x."

Excited about expanding family

© Instagram A photo of Olly Murs, his wife Amelia and baby Madi

This news comes just days after Olly announced the happy news that he and his wife, Amelia, 32, are expecting their second child.

Olly and Amelia, who welcomed their daughter Madison just 11 months ago, announced their new arrival with a sweet Instagram post.

In the adorable black and white video, Madison was seen sitting on her father's shoulders, wearing a denim jacket emblazoned with 'BIG SIS'.

Amelia proudly held a strip of ultrasound images, sharing their joy with fans.

Olly opens up about baby news

© Instagram Olly Murs opened up about his exciting baby news

Speaking about the news for the first time on his and Mark Wright's Heart radio show, Olly admitted he didn't expect the pregnancy to happen so soon.

When congratulated by his co-host Mark, Olly confessed: "Mate, it's been... you know when you have those weeks where you can't tell anyone? It's been really exciting news for us both."

"A shock, we didn't expect it to happen this quick, but just yeah, amazing. We just want to grow our little family."

Mark warmly responded: "You should be so proud of yourselves. You're the best mum and dad ever to Maddie, and the fact you're doing it again, giving her a little sibling, is just sensational."

Olly humorously noted that the sleepless nights were soon to return, prompting Mark to joke: "You're going to be back where I was weeks ago, and now I can make fun of you having sleepless nights."

Dedicated performer juggling family life

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Olly Murs is devastated about having to cancel gigs

Despite being thrilled with family life, Olly has openly admitted to finding it challenging to juggle his commitments.

Just two days after Amelia gave birth to Madison, Olly was back on the road, supporting Take That on tour.

Speaking candidly to his audience at the time, Olly said: "It's been the most craziest time. Cos obviously on one hand I've got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights."

Expressing his guilt, he added: "And I'm on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!"

Fans support Olly despite cancellations

© Instagram Olly absolutely dotes on his daughter

Fans have been supportive following Olly's apology about his cancellations, understanding his need to prioritise health.

Many took to social media to wish him and his team a speedy recovery, saying they look forward to seeing him perform soon.

It's clear that despite the setback, Olly remains committed to delivering the best shows possible for his loyal fanbase.