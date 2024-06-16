Olly Murs melts hearts with adorable photos of baby daughter Madison

Olly Murs just shared his sweet hopes for his daughter Madison following an incredibly sweet family celebration, and on Sunday, he posted the cutest pictures with his little girl.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer shared a series of images that included him cradling his newborn daughter and one with the little girl propped up on his lap as he gazed down at her in delight.

The new dad also penned a heartfelt message alongside the photos, writing: "Dear Madi, one day you might be allowed an Instagram account and you will see this but today is a very special day. My first Father's Day!"

He continued: "You're perfect in every way my little bundle of pooey nappies and I can’t believe you’re already 9 weeks old. Sorry I've been on tour and now at the Euros watching England's first game but I'll make up to ya when I get home x big love [red heart emoji], your dad x."

Olly with baby daughter Madison and dog Missy

The star's fans were clearly moved, with one commenting: "Aw Ol, these pics are gorge, happy first Father's Day," and another adding: "This is so lovely. She's so lucky to have you as her dad."

Olly and his wife Amelia welcomed their little girl in April and since then, they have each been treating their social media followers to glimpses of their life as a family of three.

Last month the doting mum posted a loving video that saw her cuddling her little girl. She also shared how her husband's messages during his time away for work have helped her in the early days of new motherhood.

© Instagram The star shared the sweetest photos

The mother-of-one captioned the clip: "And my message to anyone [whose] partners are away, busy working or if you're doing it alone, you got this [stars emoji]."

Father-daughter resemblance

As the singer shared the first photo of his daughter, he revealed who she takes after in a tongue-in-cheek caption! The new dad took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo of the tiny tot.

In the snapshot, Olly's daughter was fast asleep, wearing a beige outfit with a blanket cosily tucked around her.

© Getty The singer shot to fame on The X Factor

Taken with her feet in the foreground, Olly joked as he wrote: "Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," adding foot, laughing and heart emojis.

Baby news

The proud dad announced Madison's arrival on 17 April as he sweetly gushed: "Our mini Murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2023 in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, announced they were expecting back in December with a sweet announcement.

© Instagram Olly is such a proud dad

"Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, which showed him holding up a baby scan and pointing at his wife's stomach.

Olly and Amelia's wedding

The couple married in Olly's native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations.

© Instagram Olly and Amelia got married last year

They shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly said.