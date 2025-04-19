Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olly Murs fans all saying the same thing after surprise pregnancy announcement
Olly Murs fans all saying the same thing after surprise pregnancy announcement
A photo of Olly Murs, his wife Amelia and baby Madi© Instagram

Olly Murs fans all saying the same thing after surprise pregnancy announcement

The former X-Factor contestant welcomed his first child Madison last year…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Olly Murs and his beautiful wife Amelia announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second child.

On Friday, the pop star, 40, took to his official Instagram account with a touching black-and-white video showing himself walking with Amelia and their little girl Madison. As Olly lifted up his little girl and put her on his shoulders, the words "big sis" could be seen on her top. 

Meanwhile, mum-to-be Amelia unveiled a string of baby scans. Watch the special moment in the video below.

WATCH: Olly Murs announces he is expecting his first child in special family video

Captioning the post, Olly wrote: "We're so egg-cited to share this, another baby Murs on the way."

Fans are all saying the same thing

Whilst messages from fans flooded the comments section sharing their congratulations, fans couldn't help but express what amazing big sister Madison is going to be.

Amelia Tank embracing Olly Murs who is holding a baby girl© Instagram
Olly absolutely dotes on his daughter

One follower wrote: "Congratulations such amazing news. Madi is going to be an amazing sister." A second added: "OMG! Congratulations!! Madi's gonna be the best big sister [red love heart emojis]."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Congratulations, Madi is gonna be the best big sis ever!"

Celebrity pals

It wasn't just fans who were besotted by the news as Olly's celebrity pals were also quick to weigh in on his special news. 

Giovanna Fletcher penned: "Whoooooooop!!! Congratulations!!" 

Fellow judge on the Voice Anne-Marie quipped: "[Expletive] me!!! Welcome to the club!" To which Olly replied: "I know right, the two under two club!"

Former Geordie Shore star Vicki Pattison added: "OMG. Best news ever guys, congratulations."

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright penned: "Congratulations guys." 

Special timing

The timing of the announcement was incredibly special as it came just days after Madison turned one. 

The singer marked the occasion with a special video full of father-daughter moments over the last year including Olly pushing her on a swing, singing to her and playing with her inside their lavish home.

"Can’t believe our Madi is 1 today. 12 months of the most adorable laughs x just love her so much x," Olly wrote alongside the touching tribute.

Last month, Olly opened up about how hard he found leaving his little girl to go on tour with Take That last year.

Amelia Tank kissing Olly Murs on the cheek, a baby girl sits in a buggy besides them© Instagram
Olly and Amelia welcomed Madison last year

 

He told Mark Wright on Heart Radio that he "broke down in tears" after he left. "It was really hard for me because I actually had to leave," he added.

"So, two days after the baby was born, I had to leave and go on tour with Take That, and I didn't really process it at the time.

"And then about a few months later, me and Amelia were chatting, and I just sort of broke down in tears, because I was just like, I never got a chance to actually get to know this little baby."

