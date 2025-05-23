Iconic Hollywood star floors fans after major 'glow up' – Watch

Hollywood actor Ed Helms left fans almost speechless when he showed off his "glow up" during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast.

The 51-year-old, who appeared in The Hangover franchise and The Office, even left Chelsea almost tongue-tied by his "handsome" appearance.

"Ed, I don't want to sound sexist right now, but I just want to say you've had some sort of glow up!" she complimented the actor in a snippet from her Dear Chelsea podcast.

"And I don't want to sound condescending or patronizing in any way, but I just want to say you've burst into manhood."

© Instagram Chelsea and her listeners were floored by Ed's 'glow up'

She added: "You really look very handsome. Your hair, you've taken off the glasses. Very debonair almost I want to say."

Flashing his Hollywood smile, Ed appeared bashful before jokingly replying: "All right, all right. Well, I finally went through puberty."

Keeping up with the humor, Chelsea quipped: "That's what I was – yeah, that's what I was getting to. It feels like you must have hit it late and that you hit it hard."

© FilmMagic Fans agreed Ed has aged well (Pictured in 2011)

Her followers were in agreement and couldn't believe Ed's transformation. One commented: "No because you're so right he is glowingggggg."

A second said: "Chelsea, you nailed it! He’s always been cute – but he went through puberty and it’s working with him." A third added: "He looks great. And we love him. So, I’m happy you let him know."