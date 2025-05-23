Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Iconic Hollywood star floors fans after major 'glow up' – Watch
Subscribe
Iconic Hollywood star floors fans after major 'glow up' – Watch

Iconic Hollywood star floors fans after major 'glow up' – Watch

Ed Helms appeared in The Hangover movies

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Hollywood actor Ed Helms left fans almost speechless when he showed off his "glow up" during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast.

The 51-year-old, who appeared in The Hangover franchise and The Office, even left Chelsea almost tongue-tied by his "handsome" appearance.

"Ed, I don't want to sound sexist right now, but I just want to say you've had some sort of glow up!" she complimented the actor in a snippet from her Dear Chelsea podcast.

"And I don't want to sound condescending or patronizing in any way, but I just want to say you've burst into manhood."

chelsea handler on podcast interviewing ed helms© Instagram
Chelsea and her listeners were floored by Ed's 'glow up'

She added: "You really look very handsome. Your hair, you've taken off the glasses. Very debonair almost I want to say."

Flashing his Hollywood smile, Ed appeared bashful before jokingly replying: "All right, all right. Well, I finally went through puberty."

Keeping up with the humor, Chelsea quipped: "That's what I was – yeah, that's what I was getting to. It feels like you must have hit it late and that you hit it hard."

ed helms at hangover part 2 premiere© FilmMagic
Fans agreed Ed has aged well (Pictured in 2011)

Her followers were in agreement and couldn't believe Ed's transformation. One commented: "No because you're so right he is glowingggggg."

A second said: "Chelsea, you nailed it! He’s always been cute – but he went through puberty and it’s working with him." A third added: "He looks great. And we love him. So, I’m happy you let him know."

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More